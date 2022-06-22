Arts & Music | ComFest, Flower Power and Boogie Wonder Band

June 23-July 2

Evolution Theatre Company presents Birds of a Feather

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin

www.columbusmakesart.com

This area premiere performance, presented by Evolution Theatre Company, recounts the tale of Roy and Silo, two male penguins at the Central Park Zoo. This heartwarming story highlights the importance of family and love, even when it’s between penguins.

June 24-26

ComFest

Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St., Columbus

www.comfest.com

ComFest celebrates its 50th anniversary with five stages of music. This year will also feature a ComFest Museum chronicling the history of the event.

June 23

Shadowbox Live presents Flower Power

7:30 p.m.

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St., Columbus

www.shadowboxlive.org

This is the last weekend to experience Shadowbox Live’s deep dive into the hippie culture of the ’60s and ’70s with this rockumentary. Expect homages to classic artists such as Jimi Hendrix, The Who and Aretha Franklin.

June 24

Rhythm on the River presents Corey Henry and the Funk Apostles

6:30 p.m.

Bicentennial Park, 233 Civic Center Dr., Columbus

www.sciotomile.com

Perhaps best known as a member of progressive jazz group Snarky Puppy, Corey Henry and his band blend contemporary and classic sounds from genres such as R&B, jazz and blues. Each Rhythm on the River concert is free of charge and includes food trucks, beautiful views and guaranteed fun.

Courtesy of Chaplin Entertainment Boogie Wonder Band

June 25

Picnic with the Pops: Boogie Wonder Band

John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

Boogie all night with the Columbus Symphony! Picnic With the Pops hosts the Boogie Wonder Band will perform disco hits such as “It’s Raining Men,” “YMCA” and “Funky Town.” Don’t forget to dress accordingly and enter the best-dressed disco dancer contest.

Andrea Paolucci is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.