The Columbus Symphony announces 2022 lineup for Nationwide Picnic with the Pops and Popcorn Pops

The Columbus Symphony has announced the season lineup for its Nationwide Picnic with the Pops and Popcorn Pops summer concert series.

“From R&B to rock ’n’ roll to soft rock and more, the 2022 Picnic with the Pops has something for everyone,” says CSO Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz. “I’m excited to share this wonderful summer of music with Columbus, and remember, singing and dancing are encouraged!”

All Picnic at the Pops concerts will be held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion, 160 S. High St. in the Columbus Commons. Gates open at 6 p.m. Concerts begin at 8 p.m.

General admission lawn tickets are $36.75 in advance or at the gate on the day of the show. Lawn tickets for children aged 3-12 are $10.50. Children 2 and under are free. Advance tickets can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs for lawn seating.

Limited tables of 10, 8 and 4 are available for purchase. For more information or to purchase a table, call 614-469-0939.

Single table seats are also available and can be purchased in any quantity. Prices start at $60 per seat, and catering is not available. Single table seats can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Patrons may bring their own food and beverages or purchase from on-site vendors. For Picnic concerts only, patrons are permitted to bring their own beer and wine on-site.

A group discount is available for parties of 20 or more. Email Katelyn Rush at krush@columbussymphony.com for more information.

2022 Nationwide Picnic With the Pops

The O’Jays

Saturday, June 18

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Inductees of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, The Official R&B Music Hall of Fame, and honored with BET's Lifetime Achievement Award, The O’Jays have been thrilling audience for more than 50 years with their R&B hits including “Love Train,” “Put Your Hands Together,” “For the Love of Money,” “I Love Music,” and “Use Ta Be My Girl.”

Boogie Wonder Band

Saturday, June 25

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

This high energy show will have audiences dancing to the greatest disco hits of the ‘70s including “It’s Raining Men,” “Funky Town,” “YMCA,” “We Are Family,” “Boogie Fever,” and many more. Concertgoers are encouraged to dress in their best disco threads and enter the “best dressed disco dancer” contest.

Patriotic Pops

Saturday, July 2

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

The Columbus Symphony’s grand summer tradition continues, celebrating the Fourth of July with an evening of patriotic favorites and a tribute to John Williams’ 90th birthday with songs from his famous scores including Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and more. The concert ends with the time-honored performance of “The Stars and Stripes Forever” and a brilliant display of fireworks.

Landslide – A Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac

Saturday, July 9

Andrés Lopera, conductor

Celebrating one of the most important bands of all time, a complete rock band joins the Columbus Symphony for a night of smash hits including “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon,” “Dreams,” “The Chain,” and of course “Landslide.”

Christopher Cross

Saturday, July 16With more than 10 million albums sold, Grammy, Oscar, and Golden Globe winner Christopher Cross performs his soft rock hits to Columbus including “Sailing,” “Ride Like the Wind,” “Alright,” “Arthur’s Theme,” and many more.

Windborne’s The Music of the Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards 1969

Saturday, July 23

Brent Havens, conductor

The Columbus Symphony presents an orchestral rock symphony with a full rock band and lead vocalist MiG Ayesa delivering the greatest hits of the Rolling Stones including “Satisfaction,” “Paint It Black,” “Ruby Tuesday,” “Honky Tonk Woman,” “Angie,” and many more.

The Ohio State University Marching Band

Friday & Saturday, July 29 & 30

Stuart Chafetz & Dr. Christopher Hoch, conductors

Don the scarlet and gray and celebrate the coming season’s gridiron clash with the Columbus Symphony and “The Pride of the Buckeyes.” Don’t miss the biggest tailgate party of the year with “The Best Damn Band in the Land” and fireworks.

2022 Nationwide Popcorn Pops

Sing, dance, and monkey around with the Columbus Symphony at two special family concerts recommended for children ages 3-12.

All concerts are held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion (160 S. High St.) in the Columbus Commons. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Free popcorn and pre-concert activities will be available from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and run for approximately one hour. No intermission.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10.50 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center, 39 E. State St., online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Adventure Safari

Friday, June 24

Andrés Lopera, conductor

The Columbus Symphony and the Columbus Zoo take kids on a musical safari with animal-themed selections from Cinderella, Swan Lake, and more. Pre-concert activities for children include games, tattoos, balloon sculptures, and a Columbus Zoo animal meet-and-greet! Free carousel rides and popcorn.

Dances from Around the World

Friday, July 22Andrés Lopera, conductor

Dance and celebrate America and many other countries with songs from around the world. Pre-concert activities for children include games, tattoos, balloon sculptures, and a photo booth with CSO mascot Bee-thoven. Free carousel rides and popcorn.

www.ColumbusSymphony.com

