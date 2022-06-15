Arts & Music | CAPA Summer Movie Series, Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival and Worthington Arts Festival

June 16-August 14

CAPA Summer Movie Series

7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus

www.capa.com

The 53rd installment of the CAPA Summer Movie Series, hosted by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts, will begin on Thursday with a showing of The Birdcage. The series will showcase 25 films over the course of nine weeks.

June 17-19

Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival

Creekside Park, 123 Mill St., Gahanna

www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com

The 23rd annual Blues and Jazz Festival will return to Gahanna, featuring various jazz and blues artists throughout the three-day festival. Aside from the live music, there will also be food and beverage options available. Tickets are $15 for a one-day pass and $30 for a three-day pass.

June 18-19

Worthington Arts Festival

The Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Columbus

www.worthingtonartsfestival.com

This community art event brings fine art and craft creations from various artists around the country to Central Ohio, featuring paintings, jewelry and craftwork. Food and activities will also be available.

June 18

Picnic with the Pops: The O’Jays

8 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus

www.columbussymphony.com

The O’Jays will perform their R&B classics such as “Love Train,” “Put Your Hands Together” and “I Love Music” with the Columbus Symphony, conducted by Stuart Chafetz.

June 18

Summer in Vienna

8-10 p.m.

170 E. Dublin-Granville Rd. New Albany, Ohio

www.newalbanyohio.org

The New Albany Symphony Orchestra will feature a “Summer in Vienna” event to bring classical music from Vienna to the New Albany area. The event will have food and beverages available. Attendees must bring their own blankets and chairs.

