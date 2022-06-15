Arts & Music | CAPA Summer Movie Series, Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival and Worthington Arts Festival

June 16-August 14
CAPA Summer Movie Series
7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus
The 53rd installment of the CAPA Summer Movie Series, hosted by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts, will begin on Thursday with a showing of The Birdcage. The series will showcase 25 films over the course of nine weeks.
June 17-19
Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival
Creekside Park, 123 Mill St., Gahanna
The 23rd annual Blues and Jazz Festival will return to Gahanna, featuring various jazz and blues artists throughout the three-day festival. Aside from the live music, there will also be food and beverage options available. Tickets are $15 for a one-day pass and $30 for a three-day pass.
Courtesy of Experience Worthington
June 18-19
Worthington Arts Festival
The Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Columbus
www.worthingtonartsfestival.com
This community art event brings fine art and craft creations from various artists around the country to Central Ohio, featuring paintings, jewelry and craftwork. Food and activities will also be available.
June 18
Picnic with the Pops: The O’Jays
8 p.m.
Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St., Columbus
The O’Jays will perform their R&B classics such as “Love Train,” “Put Your Hands Together” and “I Love Music” with the Columbus Symphony, conducted by Stuart Chafetz.
e out to hear renditions of jazz classics and original music from Cedric Easton.
June 18
Summer in Vienna
8-10 p.m.
170 E. Dublin-Granville Rd. New Albany, Ohio
The New Albany Symphony Orchestra will feature a “Summer in Vienna” event to bring classical music from Vienna to the New Albany area. The event will have food and beverages available. Attendees must bring their own blankets and chairs.
