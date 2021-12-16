Art & Music | Fiddler on the Roof, The Tony Haygood Trio and Tosca

Through Dec. 19

Fiddler on the Roof

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.capa.com

This Tony award-winning musical follows Tevye and his five daughters as he tries to instill traditional values into them in the harsh climate of imperial Russia. The musical centers around themes including the barriers of race, class, nationality and religion.

Through Dec. 30

Holiday Miniature Show

Sharon Weiss Gallery, 20 E. Lincoln St., Columbus

www.sharonweissgallery.com

The Sharon Weiss Gallery and 24 Lincoln Street Art Studios present a holiday exhibit with small paintings by Amy Adams, Lisa Parks Godfrey, Karen LaValley and Tamar Rudavsky.

Dec. 18

The Tony Haygood Trio plays Jazz Holiday Standards

1-3 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus

www.columbusmuseum.org

Consisting of piano, bass and drums, the Tony Haygood Trio restarts the jazz series at CMA this Saturday. The event will feature special guests on a few selections as well. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for CMA Members. They can be pre-purchased online or at the door if the event is not sold out.

Dec. 18-19

Opera Columbus presents Tosca

7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

www.operacolumbus.org

Opera Columbus celebrates its 40th anniversary season with Tosca, the first opera the company ever presented when it opened in 1981. Set in a war-ridden Rome, the opera follows three characters as they explore love, fate, murder and more.

Dec. 19

New Albany Symphony Holiday Spectacular

3 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 West E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Celebrate the holidays with the New Albany Symphony Orchestra and the New Albany Symphony Chorus. Guests can arrive early to participate in a gift basket fundraiser. The Symphony will also give a sensory friendly Santa and the Symphony performance at 4 p.m. Dec. 18.

Check out our other roundups for what to do this weekend!

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.