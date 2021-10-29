Opera Columbus kicks off its 40-year celebration with Puccini’s Tosca

When Opera Columbus kicks off its historic 40th season in December, it will do it with a grand-scale production of its first-ever performance.

“It’s a very sweet valentine to our origins,” says Julia Noulin-Mérat, general director and CEO of Opera Columbus.

Taking the stage Dec. 18 and 19, Tosca will mark the company’s first time back in the Southern Theatre since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s a return to grand opera,” says Noulin-Mérat. “We haven’t done an opera on this large of a scale in many, many years.”

In grand opera style, Tosca will feature a larger chorus than usual, as well as the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra posted 10 feet above the stage on platforms.

The three-act opera will be directed by Eve Summer, following up on her direction of Don Giovanni for Opera Columbus. The performance will also mark conductor Tiffany Chang’s debut.

“This is a 300-year-old opera,” says Noulin-Mérat, “but it was very important for us … to empower women. It’s a women’s story, so …we wanted to have two ladies at the helm.”

In line with its mission, Opera Columbus hopes to make Tosca an experience that all levels of opera lovers can enjoy.

“Even though it’s a grand opera, we really want everyone to feel invited and excited to come and join us,” says Noulin-Mérat.

The period costumes are inspired by the styles of popular Netflix drama Bridgerton in an effort to create a more visually appealing and welcoming show for the modern viewer.

The audio clips of the bells in the opera were actually recorded in Rome, where Tosca takes place, and Opera Columbus uses them to create an immersive audio experience.

“We’re taking everyone to the heart of Rome,” says Noulin-Mérat.

Tosca will also feature an original set construction, as well as talent from all over the country. Michelle Johnson and husband Brian Major will perform as enemies Tosca and Scarpia in their role debuts, and Metropolitan Opera favorite Adam Diegel will be performing for the first time with Opera Columbus as Tosca’slover, Cavaradossi.

The opera will be sung in Italian with English subtitles. It is not recommended for those under 13.

In further celebration of its anniversary, Opera Columbus will also host 40 days of opera from May 4 to June 12. The company will perform throughout the entire city at venues including museums, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, and even a tailgate party. The performances will range from short clips to full-length operas.

One such opera will be Vanqui in the Lincoln Theatre. Opera Columbus presented the world premiere of Vanqui in 1999.

Opera Columbus will also perform the world premiere of The Puppy Episode in partnership with Oberlin Conservatory. Another featured opera will be La Traviata, which will be produced as a walkthrough.

“I call it ‘opera on your feet’ because it’s really an immersive walkthrough experience at a downtown Columbus hotel,” says Noulin-Mérat.

The company hopes to make opera more accessible to the Columbus community through its 40-day celebration.

“That’s what the 40th is really about,” says Noulin-Mérat. “It’s saying thank you to the city, thank you to our patrons, but it's also to open our doors. … You can experience opera throughout the city and in different ways.”

Sara Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.