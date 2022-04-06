Arts & Music | Cinderella, Handel's Messiah and Hard Day's Night

April 8

Black Violin

7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

This classically trained Florida duo pushes genre boundaries with their violin and viola used for a hip-hop inspired sound. Joined onstage by a drummer and DJ, this performance works to break down cultural and racial barriers.

April 8, 9

Hard Day's Night

7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St., Columbus

This Beatle's tribute act goes for an authentic homage to the original Fab Four. The Cleveland-based group uses the same gear as The Beatles and wears replica outfits. And, of course, they play many of the band's most beloved tracks.

April 8-10

BalletMet presents Cinderella

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

BalletMet takes on this classic story with music by Sergei Prokofiev. The performance features updated choreography by BalletMet's own Edwaard Liang.

April 9

Westerville Art Hop

1-5 p.m.

Uptown Westerville

Historic Uptown Westerville turns into a walkable art exhibit for this fun series. More than 30 locations will feature artists or galleries. Little Ladies Soft Serve and Donna's Delicious Dozen will be on hand to satisfy your sweet tooth as well.

April 10

New Albany Symphony presents Messiah

3 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany

Considered the most performed classical work of all time, there's no disputing the popularity of Handel's Messiah. Featuring the famous "Hallelujah Chorus," this is an iconic work. Though commonly considered a Christmas composition, the piece debuted during Lent in 1742. The New Albany Symphony will conjure that spirit 280 years later.

