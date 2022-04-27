Arts & Music | Journey, Bretano String Quartet and Ashley Pezzotti

April 30-July 8

The Ohio Arts Council's Riffe Gallery presents Black Life as Subject Matter II

Vern Riffe Center for Government & the Arts, First Floor Lobby, 77 S. High St., Columbus

Curated by Willis "Bing" Davis, this exhibition emphasizes Black life as something worthy of artistic focus. The show features more than two dozen artists across a variety of mediums.

April 30

Brentano String Quartet & Dawn Upshaw

7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus

The Bretano String Quartet is known for blending the standard quartet repertoire with contemporary music. Its latest project, a monodrama for quartet and voice called “Dido Reimagined,” was composed by Pulitzer-winning composer Melinda Wagner and librettist Stephanie Fleischmann. Soprano Dawn Upshaw joins the quartet.

Photo courtesy of Jazz Arts Group Columbus Ashley Pezzotti - JAG

April 28

Jazz Arts Group with Ashley Pezzotti

8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus

Rising New York city-based vocalist Ashley Pezzotti joins the Jazz Arts Group for this performance. Pezzotti is known as a “singer’s singer” with a songwriting craft inspired by the Great American Songbook.

April 28-May 7

Evolution Theatre presents The Musical of Musicals

Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Rd., Dublin

Making its area premiere, this satirical musical breaks its story into five different musical styles inspired by masters of the craft: Rogers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, a Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander and Ebb.

April 29-May 15

CATCO presents Prima Donna

Studio One, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St., Columbus

This work by Columbus playwright Chris Levya comes from CATCO’s New Works Festival. Adapted from A Scandal in Bohemia, a short story in the Sherlock Holmes series, Prima Donna tells the story of how Irene Adler worked her way from New Jersey roots to travelling the world as an opera star and outsmarting Sherlock Holmes.

April 30

Journey

7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr., Columbus

Best known for the inescapable “Don’t Stop Believin’,” one of the most downloaded songs of all time, expect the arena rock stalwarts to play that track alongside hits such as “Any Way You Want It,” “Wheel in the Sky” and “Faithfully.” Toto opens.

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.