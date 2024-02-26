Columbus artist features refugee portraits at Decorative Arts Center

A Photo of Tariq Tarey by Giles Clement Tariq Tarey

Born in Mogadishu, Somalia, Tariq Tarey was a teenager when he came to the U.S. as a refugee, adjusting to the complexities of understanding a new culture.

“I think one of the challenging things for me was learning two languages,” Tarey says. “To communicate in English, and the other world of language: photography.”

Specializing in both photography and filmmaking, Tarey built his artistic career on representing and preserving the history of underrepresented refugee communities. He focuses on creating what he describes as an “archival depository.”

“The reason I shoot film, especially black and white, is because of capability reasons,” he says “I want it to last way, way (longer) than I will ever live, so that future generations can enjoy it and see how we lived.”

Tarey focuses on portrait photography and intentionally shoots his subjects in the same manner. He aims to depict the lives of refugees by focusing on their faces and letting the viewer bear witness to their stories.

“The subject and the viewer, I want us to be equals,” he says. “What I mean is, I don’t want you to look at them all as these poor refugees. I want them to be dignified. I want them to look like a Renaissance painting of a king or a queen.”

Each of his collections features a group of refugees who share the same home country. Take, for example, his Forlorn in Ohio exhibition, which depicted the struggle against cultural barriers for Somali refugees in Ohio.

Photo courtesy of Tariq Tarey Munira Abdullah

Through April 28, Tarey’s exhibition From Strength to Struggle: Inspiring Journeys of Central Ohio's Refugee Community is on view at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio. Composed of four rooms, each with a gallery showcasing a different community and culture, this exhibition highlights the overlaps of refugees from countries such as Somalia, Iraq and Syria. Every photo also has its own quote detailing the stories of the subject’s arrival to the U.S..

“My job, I feel like, has to sort of continue that American story,” Tarey says. “Because these people, even though they don’t speak English yet, their kids will be Americans, their grandchildren will be Americans, and Ohians particularly. So in some sense, this is Ohio’s history that I’m archiving.”

Mary Nader is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.