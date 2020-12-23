James Mellick’s carvings tell the story of military dogs

FOR NEARLY FIVE decades, James Mellick’s wood carving has garnered attention from across the world, including his latest work focusing on military dogs. Mellick’s sculptures represent military dogs of eras from the Vietnam War to World War II. His pieces also tell stories about real military canines that have impacted families.

“The dog is man’s best friend,” he says. “People who love dogs identify with them so closely.”

Mellick has always carved animal sculptures that tell stories. For instance, one of Mellick’s earliest pieces, The Burning of Ol’ Yeller, resembles a dog running with its back on fire to retell the story of a 1988 wildfire at Yellowstone National Park.

“There’s always a storytelling piece to some degree,” he says.

Mellick has carved nearly 200 pieces, including more than 50 wood carvings that resemble dogs. He uses the animal to make allegorical statements about human behavior. It can take about 200 hundred hours to produce just one piece.

This symbolism led him to focus on military dogs, using them to tell stories about war as part of the Wounded Warrior Dogs exhibits. The dogs have been featured in a variety of settings, including the Ohio State Fair, a Vietnam Dog Handler Association reunion and the Canton Museum of Art.

