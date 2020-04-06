Support Dublin boutiques during pandemic

We outlined boutiques you can support in the Shorth North during the pandemic, now it's time to highlight some Dublin store.

Boho 72 Boutique

From home goods to jewelry, this small boutique in Historic Dublin is worth checking out. Enjoy free shipping and select indoor pick-ups during certain hours. www.boho72.com

Apricot Lane Boutique

Located in Bridge Park, this colorful and fun boutique offers online shopping or placing orders via phone call. Even though the store is nation-wide, it still supports local by selling and promoting local designers and garments. www.apricotlaneboutique.com

Bend

Just because you're working out from home or being socially distant while jogging through a park, doesn't mean stylish workout clothes are no longer necessary. Bend features Ohio pride garments, inspirational tees ad your yoga basics. www.bendactive.com

Dublin Village Jewelers

From bridal to funky earrings, this Dublin boutique staple is quite the gem. As of today, April 6, its site says the online store will launch soon. In the meantime, browser its vast collection and maybe something sparkly will catch your eye. www.dublinvillagejewelers.com

Keep in Mind! Le Flair Boutique

We highlighted this longtime Dublin boutique in our March 2020 issue of CityScene Magazine and for good reasons. This women's clothing store features unique garment and fun jewelry, but according to its site, online shopping isn't available. Keep this store in mind though and don't forget to stop by once it reopens. www.leflairboutique.com