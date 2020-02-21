Bags and wallets keep thieves away when traveling

by

While gallivanting through Europe, exploring the wonders of Asia or journeying through the United States, it’s essential to be smart about your belongings. From crossbody purses to anti-theft wallets, you won’t sacrifice style with these must-have travel accessories. Shop these pieces from the new AAA Grandview – it’s not just roadside assistance – and Le Flair Boutique in Dublin – Lydia Freudenberg

  1. HOBO Fate Phone Leather Crossbody Bag – Dusty Blue. Ditch the large, heavy bag; perfect for holding just a phone and a few necessities. Le Flair Boutique, $118
  2. Travelon RFID Bifold Card Case. Protect against unwanted scans on cards with its RFID blocking technology. AAA Grandview, $12.99
  3. CoFi – Blue camouflaged Magic Wallet. Opens on either horizontal side thanks to elastic, crisscrossed straps. Le Flair Boutique, $50
  4. Travelon Anti-Theft Double Zip Crossbody Clutch. Features double-lock zippers, three RFID protected card slots and passport pocket, slash-resistant body panels and shoulder strap. AAA Grandview, $57.99
×

1 of 6

HOBO La Flair.jpg

HOBO

×

2 of 6

Travelon Bag 1.jpg

Double Zip

×

3 of 6

Travelon Bag 2 Close Up.jpg

Double Zip

×

4 of 6

Wallet La Flari.jpg

CoFi

×

5 of 6

Travelon Wallet 1.jpg

Bifold Card Case

×

6 of 6

Travelon Wallet.jpg

Bifold Card Case