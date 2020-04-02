Support Short North boutiques during pandemic

We all know restaurants are suffering, but boutiques are important too.

Don’t forget to digitally shop your favorite Short North clothing stores during the pandemic to support local. Here are a few offering online orders.

Artisan De Luxe

Specializing in everyday men’s and women’s clothing, explore the soft shades and comfortable styles of this High Street boutique. Right now, save 30 percent on the entire online order. www.artisandeluxe.com

Chunky Armadillo Boutique

You’ll feel like you’re escaping the chilly spring air for some dry-heat sunshine when you shop at Chunky Armadillo. The United States western-inspired apparel and jewelry – think turquoise stones and cotton fringe shawls – are unique and brighten up any wardrobe. www.chunkyarmadillo.com

Jolie Occasions

If you want the perfect video chatting brunch outfit, Jolie has you covered. Shop soft colors and feminine styles that are sure to cheer up your quarantine gloom. www.jolieoccasions.com

THREAD Short North

With its parent location in Grandview, you can bet there are plenty of fashion-forward goodies shop from. Described as a collection ranging from vintage bohemian to minimalist fashion, the store carries a perfectly curated collection of designers. www.shopthreadonline.com

Clover on High

You’ll feel lucky when shopping this women’s clothing store as the selection is vast. From maxi dresses to plus size garments, shop spring and summer garments that will wash your isolation blues away. www.cloveronhigh.com

Vamp Official

Want to feel like a million bucks? Vamp is your go-to shop for all things out on the town and weekend lunches. The sleek, minimalist fashion is always on-trend. www.vampofficial.com

Rowe Boutique

This small boutique is packing quite the online deals. Signup for its newsletter and receive 10 percent off. And as of today, it’s also rocking 15 percent storewide and 30 percent off tops. These modern garments and high-end accessories will thank you for your service. www.roweboutique.com

Tigertree

This funky store (and website) always keeps us coming back for more. Shop men’s and women’s fashion and fun, quirky toys and home goods that will keep the shoppers itch at bay. www.tigertree.com

Happy Go Lucky Her and Home

Half a clothing store, half a home goods store, could it get any better? We’re positive you’ll have luck finding funky banana tops and creative wall art. Plus, free domestic shipping. www.shophappygolucky.com

Samson – A Men’s Emporium

For all those high-class men out there, this is the shop for you. Experiencing luxury by shopping outerwear, grooming needs, watches and more. www.samsonmensemporium.com

Lydia Freudenberg is an associate editor. Feedback welcome in the comments.