COSI gives visitors a unique view into King Tut’s tomb

This summer, COSI patrons can travel through both time and space with the museum’s latest exhibit, Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures.

“You can’t make this up. This year is 100 years, to the year, (since) Dr. Howard Carter peered his eye into the Valley of the Kings and discovered King Tutankhamun’s tomb,” says Frederic Bertley, president and CEO of COSI. “One of the most iconic discoveries in the history of archaeology and the history of civilization.”

Carter – along with wealthy collaborator George Herbert, 5th Earl of Carnarvon – first discovered the tomb in the Valley of the Kings, where many Egyptian emperors and significant figures had been laid to rest among priceless treasures and meaningful idols.

COSI’s exhibit recreates Carter and Herbert’s first foray into the sacred space in breathtaking detail. Those familiar with the tomb’s discovery will be in awe at the precise replication of the antechamber and treasury, which were painstakingly recreated by Egyptian experts to the last scratch and seam.

“We’re talking about a country’s treasure, a country’s history, a country’s DNA – no pun intended – so you don’t want to be flippant. You don’t want to by whimsical,” Bertley says. “You don’t want to use a creative license. You want to represent it as accurately as possible.”

The attention to fine detail is a key part of the Tutankhamun experience. The antechamber, which was the first room Carter and Herbert entered, is recreated in the exact state of disarray that thieves had left it in after scouring the tomb shortly after it was sealed.

Chariot parts, chests, statues, weapons and furniture are among the many artifacts that line the room. The lighting was chosen to highlight the magnificence of each piece without detracting from the ominous feeling that you are stepping into unexplored history, which Bertley says lets people “see the beauty of the human family.”

“You have all these pockets of desperate populations feeling different about other people, (so we’re) bringing in an exhibition that really speaks to the civility of humanity, and art and the

respect for the dead and how we treat our people,” Bertley says. “That’s what this tool is all about. Having that now, it’s almost one of those meta, philosophical, spiritual moments that … we should be more thoughtful and reflective.’”

The exhibit offers a walkthrough that deconstructs the tomb as you pass through, and its mysteries and finer details are gradually revealed with every step you take further from the entrance.

Coming out of the darker chambers, visitors are greeted by a series of nesting tombs, which have been separated and laid out in a manner that highlights the scale of each box that housed the beloved ancient leader.

Tutankhamun, who began his rule at age 9, was worshipped as a deity before his death at 19 years old. The boxes tell the story of his journey through the afterlife, which COSI explains along the walls of this section.

The young ruler’s death mask, an icon of archaeological discovery, is recreated down to details that are only noticeable in person, such as one earlobe stretching slightly lower than the other.

The rest of the exhibit uncovers the finer details of the treasures. COSI has fashioned the displays to bring visitors face-to-face with the items that filled the late teenage ruler’s tomb.

From gold chariots to beetle-sized charms, every item is ornate and has a fascinating backstory illuminated by COSI’s descriptions.

Semmel Exhibitions was responsible for the 1,000-plus-piece exhibit. The center itself was recently voted USA Today’s Best Science Museum for the fourth consecutive year.

Bertley says COSI should fascinate visitors “from the womb to the tomb,” which, while tongue-in-cheek, is fitting for this timeless spectacle and rare opportunity.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Want to visit the actual tomb?

Tutankhamun’s tomb in the Valley of the Kings is still a spot you can visit today.

Traveling to Egypt may prove challenging, and the U.S. Department of State released a travel advisory recommending exercising extreme caution when traveling to the country.

Not to mention, those who are superstitious may want to stay away due to the famous “Curse of the Pharaohs.” The legend suggests that after the tomb was disturbed, it took its vengeance on Lord Carnarvon, who died months after Tut’s tomb was discovered.

The tomb has been carefully preserved, and now the boy mummy can only be seen through a pane of glass to prevent damage from visitors’ breathing and talking.

Heading to the source is the best way to see the original objects such as Tut’s death mask, though most of the artifacts have been removed for Egypt’s archives, meaning that COSI’s replicas are now the best way to experience a recreation of Carter and Herbert’s original venture up close and curse-free.