Westerville orgs beat the cold with food-filled events

Chilly Open

× Expand Photo courtesy of Robb McCormick Photography

Feb. 3, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

The Chilly Open has more than two decades of history benefiting local children’s charities, but it’s still finding ways to look to the future.

Case in point: This year’s innovation, a new silent auction bidding platform accessible via smart devices.

The Westerville Sunrise Rotary Club coordinates this annual fundraiser, which is highlighted by live music and food from 30-plus central Ohio restaurants and caterers.

“It is one of central Ohio’s largest all-volunteer produced events,” says Tom Strasburg, event chairman. “All of our restaurants provide the food at no cost, allowing more funds to be raised and directed to our children’s charity beneficiaries.”

The event also promises a variety of entertainment for younger attendees.

Photo courtesy of Robb McCormick Photography Photo courtesy of Robb McCormick Photography Photo courtesy of Robb McCormick Photography Photo courtesy of Robb McCormick Photography

“The Children’s Open area is back. It will be moved to a tent system behind the Education Building,” Strasburg says. “It has a lot of great activities, such as laser tag, games, movies (and) bounce houses, and great food.”

Strasburg is excited for what 2018 will bring back to the community and the children who need it the most.

“Our beneficiaries help children and their families suffering from illness, struggling with hunger and other situations with which children should not have to cope,” he says. “It takes a village, as they say, and we are very proud of our Westerville community, where the Sunrise Rotary is a pillar of integrity and leadership.”

Noon-5 p.m.

Tickets: $45, including zoo admission

www.chillyopen.org

Winter Hikes

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cheryl Blair

Jan. 13-Feb. 3, Westerville’s Metro Parks

Getting some exercise and taking in the scenery are generally the two main goals of participants in Franklin County Metro Parks’ Winter Hikes, but in Westerville, there’s also food to appreciate.

Winter Hikes – tour-guided walks through snow-covered paths – are Metro Parks winter traditions, but not all of them boast food made from scratch by volunteers.

Sharon Woods Metro Park’s hike is set for Jan. 13, and Inniswood Metro Gardens’ follows Jan. 21. Participants can walk with or without guides, and this year, a virtual tour guide is available via a free, downloadable app on smart devices. The virtual tour is available before and after the hikes as well.

On the menu: white chicken chili prepared on-site by volunteers, cornbread, cookies, hot chocolate and plenty of water for those participating in the hike. Allison Shaw, lead programmer for events at Sharon Woods, says the soup recipe is near and dear to her heart.

“It’s my recipe. I gave it to my mom and she won a chili cook-off with it and said we should serve it for the winter hike, so we did,” she says. “She passed away the following year, but it became a staple for Sharon Woods’ hikes in 2002 and continues as a well-loved tradition.”

Photo courtesy of Michele Savoldi Photo courtesy of Bryan Knowles Photo courtesy of Michele Savoldi Photo courtesy of Cheryl Blair

Shaw and her mother tweaked the recipe to serve 1,000-plus people every year at the Sharon Woods hike.

Inniswood has been serving chili at its Winter Hikes for years as well, with volunteers usually cooking up multiple types to satisfy all comers. Baked goods and hot chocolate are available, too.

Another Westerville-area Winter Hike is slated for this winter: Blendon Woods Metro Park’s event on Feb. 3.

Sharon Woods: 10 a.m. Jan. 13, 2 or 4 miles

Inniswood: 2 p.m. Jan. 21, 2 miles

Blendon Woods: 10 a.m. Feb. 3, 2, 4 or 6 miles

www.metroparks.net

Judy’s White Chicken Chili

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. olive oil

¼ cup chopped onion

1 tsp. chopped garlic

2-3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, chopped

1 4-oz. can chopped green chiles

1 19-oz. can white or pinto beans

1 15-oz. can chicken broth

1 tsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. dry oregano

½ tsp. dry cilantro

¼ tsp. red pepper (optional)

¼ tsp. white pepper (optional)

Instructions

Sauté olive oil and chopped onion until the onions are wilted, then add garlic and sauté for two more minutes without letting the garlic brown. Add cooked chicken breasts.

Add beans, broth and spices and cook for 10 minutes, occasionally stirring. Serve with cornbread or crackers.

Omit chicken and replace chicken broth with 2 tsp. of vegetable broth and 2 cups water if making vegetarian chili.

Tessa Flattum is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS