Live stream further enhances 20-year-old Chilly Open

They won’t be able to enjoy the long list of food samples from area restaurants, but fans of the Chilly Open who can’t attend this year will still be able to watch the proceedings.

The 21st annual event – organized by the Westerville Sunrise Rotary Club, and slated for Feb. 4 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – is a fundraiser for children’s charities. And this year, for the first time ever, the club will be streaming it live on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/westerville.sunrise.

The live stream is one of several technological steps being taken by Chilly Open organizers, which also include live-tweeting via the club’s Twitter account (@WvilleSunRotary) and administering the silent auction through the club website (www.westervillerotary.org).

Of course, only the live attendees who fill the heated tents at the zoo will be able to taste the contributions of central Ohio restaurants and caterers, a staple of the Chilly Open since its establishment two decades ago.

“There are about 30 restaurants this year, including Polaris Grill, Old Bag of Nails, Skyline Chili and Buffalo Wild Wings,” says event chairman Tom Strasburg. “There are desserts by Gigi’s Cupcakes and Shirley’s (Gourmet) Popcorn that round out all possible courses of food.”

Items on the menu include fish and chips, buffalo chicken wings, pulled pork sandwiches, prime rib sandwiches, pizza, cookies, gourmet soups and chowders, and roasted pork tenderloin.

In addition to the assortment of food options, guests can enjoy music from local cover band the Debits, raffles, and live and silent auctions. Dom Tiberi of WBNS-10TV and Woody Johnson of 92.3 WCOL will co-host.

The Chilly Open has raised more than $2.5 million over the course of its existence for such organizations as Buckeye Ranch, Children’s Hunger Alliance, Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio, Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital, Nellie’s Champions 4 Kids, Ohio Troopers Coalition, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Ubumwe Community Center and Westerville Area Resource Ministry, as well as the Westerville Sunrise Rotary Foundation.

“Throughout the history of the event, we have grown in our service and contributions to our community,” Strasburg says. “We have been able to assist many beneficiaries with direct aid and by helping to tell their incredible stories. Our beneficiaries help children and their families suffering from illness, struggling with hunger and other situations with which children should not have to cope, but do.”

The event has come a long way since its 1997 beginnings as a Rotary fundraiser on the grounds of the Anheuser-Busch brewery in north Columbus, originally called the Wendy’s Chili Open thanks to a Wendy’s sponsorship. The biggest change, besides the name, was likely the 2010 move to the zoo, which helped begin the event’s transformation into a family-friendly destination.

“Throughout its history, it has always been the best winter party in the Columbus area,” Strasburg says.

The Chilly Open runs noon-5 p.m. on Feb. 4, and guests have access to the zoo starting at 10 a.m.

Aztec Chowder

Courtesy of Polaris Grill

Ingredients

¾ lb. Great Northern beans

2 qts. chicken stock

¾ lb. chicken breast, diced

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

¼ cup salted butter

¼ cup onions, diced

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. Anaheim chiles, seedless and diced

2 cups heavy cream

Salt and pepper mixture, to taste

Tortilla chips

Grated pepperjack cheese

Instructions

Soak beans overnight in chicken stock.

Place beans and chicken stock in a large pot. Gently cook until beans are tender clear through. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

Melt butter until the pan is very hot. Add chicken and sauté until browned. Add onions, chiles and garlic, and sauté until onions are translucent.

Place half the cooked beans in blender and puree. Add cayenne pepper to the puree.

Add the cooked beans, the remaining bean cooking stock, bean puree and cream to the chicken and vegetables. Bring to a boil and correct seasoning with salt and pepper mixture.

Gently simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat.

Ladle the chowder into a wide-mouthed bowl. Float a tortilla chip in the chowder. Cover the individual bowls with grated pepperjack cheese. Serve immediately.

Yields eight 1-cup servings.

