How to protect your eyes, preserve vision over time

We often take our sense of sight for granted, but as the body ages, there is an increasing likelihood that vision will worsen. So, what can be done today to protect one’s eyesight in the future? In honor of Save Your Vision Month and Workplace Eye Wellness Month in March, and Sports Eye Safety Awareness Month in April, here are some tips and guidelines for maintaining healthy eyes.

When was the last time you had your eyes checked?

Depending on your age, the recommended frequency of eye exams varies. According to the American Optometric Association (AOA), babies should get an exam when they reach 6 months of age, again at age 3 and then before entering first grade. After that, a person should have an exam once every two years until he or she is 60 years old, at which point exams should be conducted annually.

Outside of regular exams, one can improve eye health with the addition of antioxidants and other important nutrients to the diet. According to the AOA, many studies show that lutein, zeaxanthin, vitamin C, vitamin E, essential fatty acids and zinc all contribute to good eye health.

Nutrients & Benefits

Lutein and zeaxanthin

Found in leafy green vegetables and other foods such as eggs.

Studies show consuming these nutrients reduces the risk of chronic eye diseases, including age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

Vitamin C

Found in fruits and vegetables.

Lowers risk of developing cataracts.

Vitamin E

Powerful antioxidant found in nuts, fortified cereals and sweet potatoes.

Protects cells in the eyes from unstable molecules called free radicals, which break down healthy tissue.

Essential fatty acids

Research shows omega-3 fatty acids are important for proper visual development and retinal function.

Zinc

Plays a vital role in bringing vitamin A from the liver to the retina in order to produce melanin, a protective pigment in the eyes.

Are you protecting your eyes?

Obviously, it’s wise to wear polarized sunglasses anytime the eyes are exposed to direct sunlight. If you plan to participate in outdoor activities, appropriate eyewear is necessary to protect your eyes from both the sun’s rays and debris in the air.

In today’s digital workplace, extended screen time poses a threat to healthy vision. People, especially those who work at a computer all day long, are at risk for digital eye strain.

According to the AOA, “To help alleviate digital eye strain, follow the 20-20-20 rule; take a 20-second break to view something 20 feet away every 20 minutes.”

Is your vision changing?

Adults reaching the age of 40 should expect to see some changes in vision. Keep an eye out for the following symptoms, as they could mean there is a serious underlying issue:

Fluctuating vision, as this could be a sign of diabetes or hypertension.

Seeing floaters and flashes. More floaters than normal plus flashing lights could mean you have a retinal tear.

Loss of side vision, which may be a sign of glaucoma.

Seeing distorted images. Straight lines that appear distorted or wavy, or an empty area in the center of your vision, could be signs of age-related macular degeneration.

