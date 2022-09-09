U.S. Air Force celebrates its diamond jubilee in Dayton

Oscar Williams

It’s a monumental year for the U.S. Air Force. The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton will hold festivities throughout the last week of September to recognize the Air Force’s 75-year anniversary, featuring veteran speakers, open aircrafts and a variety of activities.

The anniversary’s slogan is “Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive – The Air Force at 75.”

Created on Sept. 18, 1947, following World War II, the Air Force separated into its own military division to adapt to the changing times and respond to the increasing need for air defense. It’s only appropriate that the anniversary be celebrated at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, which is headquartered at Wright-Patterson, just 10 minutes outside of downtown Dayton, thanks to its thousands of artifacts and hundreds of aerospace vehicles and missiles divided among many exhibits.

“We have more than 350 aerospace vehicles on display, but we also tell the personal stories behind the hardware,” says Robert Bardua, chief of the public affairs division for the Air Force.

The anniversary’s main event is the Air Force Birthday Celebration Weekend Sept. 17-18, featuring special veteran speakers, family-friendly activities and contests, open aircrafts, and cake. Additional events include “Panel 44 – 8 Days in March,” commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial through Sept. 24, and the A-1H – Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) Skyraider, anticipated this fall.

One of the biggest highlights is a special exhibit available at the museum for a limited time and free to the public.

“It’s the ultimate interactive experience,” Bardua says. “It’s 5,000 square feet of aerospace exhibitions featuring immersive simulators, interactive design challenges, visionary concepts for the future and inspiring stories from game-changing innovators from the past and present.”

Bardua recommends that guests visit the museum’s website before visiting to familiarize themselves with the its layout.

Though the celebration is limited to the third weekend of September, the museum is open year-round, seven days a week, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with free parking and admission. Browse exhibits such

as the Early Years Gallery, the Cold War Gallery and the Space Gallery or take a free tour through the museum.

More information about the museum and exhibits can be found at www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

