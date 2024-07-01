Must-try self-guided tours and trails

Experience-based trails aren’t just for food and drink. Check out a few of the many free and unique trails around the state.

Miami County Ohio Barn Quilt Tour

A barn quilt is a traditional quilted design painted on the outside of a barn for onlookers to admire. The practice started in Adams County in the early 2000s and quickly spread to other rural parts of the state, including Miami County.

The barn quilts show pride and pay homage to the agriculture and farming lifestyle in Miami County. Just like the public art on the sides of city buildings, the images are meant to connect and beautify the community.

NOTE: While this is considered a self-guided tour instead of a trail per se, the concept is mostly the same, with a map of sites you can drive to on your own.

Stops: The tour gives the locations of 53 of these beautiful kaleidoscope patterns. Most of the sites are close, no more than a 20-minute drive away from one another.

Where to Start: Go to the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau’s office for a guide or find a copy online at www.homegrowngreat.com.

Hartville Antique and Thrift Trail

Drive a little south of Akron and you’ll hit Hartville, a small-town hub for selling secondhand treasures. The historic downtown has more than a dozen antique and thrift shops within a two-mile radius. The trail includes one of the largest flea markets in the country, Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market, and the Hartville Antique Mall, as well as some smaller shops including Twice is Nice Consignments and The Eclectic Rose in Hartville.

Stops: There are 26 different vendors on this trail offering everything from clothes, furniture and décor to vinyl records and other collectibles.

Where to Start: Find the map online at www.discoverhartville.com or visit the Lake Township Chamber of Commerce.

John & Annie Glenn Heritage Trail

Famous astronaut and former U.S. Senator John Glenn was born in New Concord, and the area that makes up Guernsey and Muskingum counties is considered his old stomping grounds. Annie Glenn, a notable disability advocate, also grew up in New Concord. The two eventually crossed paths and were married for more than 73 years. Follow John and Annie’s journey, learning more about their lives at every stop.

NOTE: Most stops are free but there is an admission charge at the John and Annie Glenn Museum.

Stops: There are 33 historically significant sites located in Zanesville, New Concord and Cambridge to discover.

Where to Start: Call the Zanesville-Muskingum County Convention and Visitor Bureau at 740-455-8282 or email acook@zmchamber.com.

Fairfield County Covered Bridge Trail

This trail is perfect for architecture appreciators, history lovers and the outdoorsy types. The bridges featured on the trail are set off the beaten path surrounded by nature and picturesque scenes. You may even want to do an impromptu family photo shoot.

Many of the bridges in the area were built in the late 1800s, making them more than 100 years old and still standing. You can find background information on each bridge at www.visitfairfieldcounty.org.

Stops: There are 15 historic covered bridges in Fairfield County to visit, each unique in architecture and setting.

Where to Start: Stop by Visit Fairfield County’s office or visit its website.

Columbus Live Music Trail

We all know and love the city’s large live show venues such as Nationwide Arena and KEMBA Live, but what about the hole-in-the-wall places where many now-famous bands got their starts? If you’re wondering where you can catch a more intimate or small-scale show, you may want to sign up for the Live Music Trail. To sweeten the deal, checking off stops helps you earn prizes including gift cards to Donatos or Crunchwerks, a Gateway movie pass, and an exclusive T-shirt.

Stops: There are more than 45 venue stops on this trail, all located around central Ohio.

Where to Start: sign up for free at www.experiencecolumbus.com to receive your digital passport.

