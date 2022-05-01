Get back out there with some of central Ohio’s biggest events

Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival

June 17-19

Since its start in 1999, the Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival has been a popular event in Gahanna, offering tons of live music, food, drinks and regional art. The cultural festival boasts three stages and spans Gahanna’s Creekside district. This year’s artist lineup features more than 25 acts, including The High Street Stompers, Urban Jazz Coalition, Such Sweet Thunder, Shayna Steele, and Honey and Blue.

Expect a greater focus on beer this year compared to years past. Gahanna’s three local breweries – Heart State Brewing, Nostalgia Brewing and Edison Brewing Company – will have beers on draft available for festival-goers. The festival may also utilize a potential fourth stage near the creek for the first time to showcase non-musical entertainment.

www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com

Lancaster Festival

July 21-30

Across 10 days and more than 70 events, the Lancaster Festival features live music, an art walk showcasing local artists, a golf outing and other community events. Rick Springfield and Lady A headline this year’s festival. Begun in 1985, the festival attracts tens of thousands of people and brings in an estimated $8.9 million to the state of Ohio every year.

The event showcases the award-winning Lancaster Festival Orchestra, which will perform multiple shows, including a kid-friendly musical zoo performance. There will be live music every day at noon and children’s concerts every day at 10 a.m. for the duration of the festival. Other performers include Columbus Jazz Arts Group Artistic Director Byron Stripling and an Elton John tribute band.

www.lancasterfestival.org

Dayton Air Show

July 30-31, Dayton International Airport

Taking place in the birthplace of aviation, the Dayton Air Show hosts numerous flyers and planes, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, The U.S. Marine Corps C-130 “Fat Albert,” U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team, U.S. Army Golden Knights, a performance by Tora! Tora! Tora! and more. Renowned air show announcers Rob Reider and Danny Clisham will commentate.

The Dayton Air Show also features concessions and novelty sales, a parade, helicopter rides, and interactive ground displays for the whole family. New this year, the Blue Angels will fly the Super Hornet, a twin-engine supersonic jet, for the first time. The British de Havilland Vampire will also make its debut at the air show.

www.daytonairshow.com

Circleville Pumpkin Show

October 19-22

The Circleville Pumpkin Show has a rich history spanning more than 100 years. This free show is one of the largest festivals – and the largest pumpkin festival – in the U.S., with more than 300,000 attendees each year.

The largest pumpkin shown at the event last year weighed over 1,850 pounds. The show record, however, was a 1,964-pound pumpkin presented in 2014. Along with giant pumpkin competitions, the event also includes Miss Pumpkin and Little Miss Pumpkin shows, an art show, a baked goods contest, carnival rides, and a window decorating contest.

The show has also featured the world’s largest pumpkin pie, which was 14 feet in diameter, made with 795 pounds of pumpkin, and took 15 people and 10 hours to bake. There are seven parades over the course of the festival, including a baby parade and contest and a pet parade and contest. Whether you’re there for the food (consider joining the pumpkin pie eating contest), inspiration (check out giant pumpkin carving demonstrations) or entertainment (The Ohio State University Marching Band will perform), it’s an Ohio favorite.

www.pumpkinshow.com

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.