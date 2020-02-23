Enjoy this celebration in Dublin, Ohio or Dublin, Ireland

Before we break out the Shamrock Shake and leprechaun hats, let’s get the facts straight about our favorite green holiday. While Irish immigrants have made St. Patrick’s Day what it is today in the United States, honoring Ireland’s patron saint was not always a joyous occasion.

Traditionally, the holiday was solemn in Ireland, commemorating St. Patrick’s death. Many businesses closed out of respect, drinking was frowned upon and it wasn’t until the 1970s that pubs were allowed to open on the day. However, this originally-subdued occasion is now celebrated in more countries than any other national festival.

The Old Country

Once you’ve crossed the pond, you’ll notice some differences and similarities in the celebrations.

In Ireland, attending a local festival is an absolute must. Dublin hosts an annual St. Patrick’s Festival, featuring street parades, shamrocks, music and much more. Attendees experience world-class museum workshops and guided walks to enjoy historical sites such as the Guinness Storehouse and St Patrick’s Cathedral. They can also enjoy singing workshops, spoken-word trails, film screenings and a carnival experience over the five-day event.

Most practicing Christians in Ireland attend the Holy Day of Obligation in one of the numerous churches to honor St. Patrick. Dressed in their best, attendees make sure to include a shamrock pinned to their breast in commemoration of the patron saint.

Generally, after mass, families sit down to a large dinner. While green beer may suffice in the U.S., the local Irish won’t let you leave a pub without trying a traditional brew such as Smithwick’s Irish Ale, O’Hara’s Celtic Stout, Harp Lager or, of course, anything Guinness.

In Your Own Back Yard

While celebrations across the U.S. may differ from those on the Emerald Isle, there’s certainly no shortage of events to ring in the holiday. Our Dublin right here in Ohio pays homage to its namesake with a weekend-long celebration.

St. Patrick’s Day is officially March 17, but you can get a head start by attending the Dublin Lions Club Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, March 14 at 7 a.m. After stuffing your face with pancakes, make your way over to the Inflation Celebration hosted by the city of Dublin.

Watch the balloons come to life before the Greenest, Grandest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, designed to encompass Dublin’s credo that “Irish is an attitude” year-round. Enjoy bands, bagpipers, balloons, Irish dancers, a Grand Leprechaun and even St. Patrick himself as the parade makes its way through Historic Dublin.

Keep the celebration going with two Dublin trails. The Irish Fairy Doors of Dublin Trail lead participants through Historic Dublin to 11 different businesses, each of which has a tiny magical fairy door with a cute name. Fill in your trail passport along the way and, once finished, exchange it for a prize.

And for those wanting to take part in a more adult tradition, the Celtic Cocktail Trail highlights the best of Dublin dining and craft cocktails with an Irish flair. Enjoy a unique Irish-themed cocktail at five of the 11 destinations and redeem your completed trail guide for a prize.

You can keep the party going all weekend long at any of Dublin’s bars and pubs, including Fadó Pub and Kitchen, which hosts a St. Paddy’s Pub Party. Owned by Dublin, Ireland native Ian “Monty” Montgomery, Fadó keeps things true to its Irish roots with European eats and specialty cocktails.

No matter which Dublin you’re in this St. Patrick’s Day, you can still grab your best buds, pin on a flashy shamrock and celebrate with some old-fashioned Irish luck.

