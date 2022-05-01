Dresden offers traditions and small-town charm

Sharon Wood

Between Newark and Coshocton lies the small village of Dresden, home to the Longaberger Basket Company, known for the world’s largest basket, and culture of basket making that goes back over 100 years.

After Longaberger’s parent company filed for bankruptcy, the Longaberger factory was closed in 2018. But that hasn’t stopped Dresden.

Coordinating with some former Longaberger employees, Dresden entrepreneur Jim Lepi founded new basketmaking company Dresden & Company to keep the heritage alive.

Michael Kennedy, Dresden & Company creative director, says basketmaking is one of the most important industries to the area. Dresden & Company is the second-largest employer in the area. Its growth has helped provide new jobs for former Longaberger employees, increase tax revenues to the village and revitalize area tourism.

“I think everybody knows around the country, or many people know, that Dresden really represents a great American story of basketmaking,” Kennedy says.

The local culture and traditions have made Dresden a popular weekend getaway complemented by a scenic drive into the village, says Christie Laffin, owner of Dresden’s The Farm Table on Main. Dresden is only an hour drive from Columbus and not far from other attractions in Ohio’s Amish country.

“There’s a lot of original buildings and stores here that represent a town that was created in the 1800s,” Laffin says. “It’s just a beautiful part of Ohio with a lot of rich history, just nestled in a beautiful landscape.

The village’s history with basketmaking is another natural appeal, something locals still hold vital today. Kennedy says Dresden & Company felt a duty to employ former Longaberger workers who lost their jobs when the factory closed.

“A guy named Randy that had made handles for Longaberger almost his entire professional life, he would knock at the door every week saying, ‘This is all I want to do, you’ve got to hire me,’” Kennedy says. “He was one of our first hires, and he’s making handles again. It’s what he loves.”

More than just baskets, part of the attraction to Dresden is a small-town feel that locals love, says Diana Smith, owner of Woven on Main and president of the Dresden Community Association.

“There was a lady who moved here and said there was just something magical about it,” Smith says. “I agree with that. There’s something magical about this little town.”

Part of the magic certainly comes from the scenery. The village lies on a canal system of the Muskingum River and has a bike trail running along the water. Dresden also has one of the oldest suspension bridges in the area and the main street filled with quaint shops, restaurants, and a bed and breakfast.

Beyond traditions and rural charm, Dresden also hosts a close-knit community.

“It’s a classic American town and has that great spirit to it, and that’s why we like being in this town, that small town feeling,” Kennedy says. “If you’ve never experienced it, it is very unique. You can see a dog running down the street, and you will probably know whose dog it is.”

If you’re planning a trip to Dresden, consider aligning your travels with one of the village’s many annual events, such as Spring-Palooza, the Dresden Melon Festival, Dresden Oktoberfest and the Christmas Parade.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.