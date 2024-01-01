The Wide Variety of Columbuses in the United States

There are more than 60 U.S. towns, cities and counties with Columbus – or the femininized version, Columbia – in their names, paying tribute to one of the most well-known explorers and historical figures in America: Christopher Columbus.

These places bearing his name span as far north as the border between North Dakota and Canadian, and as far south as the Texas coastline near the Gulf of Mexico.

While our beloved city is by far the most populated city named Columbus, there are plenty of other Columbuses with their own activities and specialties to offer.

RushSouth Whitewater Park river rafting

Columbus, Georgia

Metropolitan, charming, active

Columbus, Georgia, bordering Alabama on the western side of the state, is the second most populous city in the state, with a population of about 203,000.

A dream for the outdoor adventuring type, the RushSouth Whitewater Park, located on the Chattahoochee River, boasts the longest urban whitewater rafting course in the country. The city also has a 15-mile river walk running along the Chattahoochee and plenty of other great hiking and biking trails. Bird watchers are sure to see some cool avians in these areas, too.

Columbus, Georgia also has its own unique food choices, with an abundance of southern hospitality and charm. For a can’t-miss meal, head to Dinglewood Pharmacy to try its “world-famous scrambled hot dog” and wash it down with a drink from the old-school soda fountain. If you prefer something a little more upscale, check out the Fife & Drum, located at the National Infantry Museum.

Columbus, Indiana

Don Nissen arch

Artistic, family-friendly, sophisticated

Crowned “Indiana Community of the Year” in 2022 by the Indiana Chamber, Columbus, Indiana sits roughly halfway between Indianapolis and Louisville, Kentucky. It has a population of about 50,000.

It is most known for its unique architecture and public art, with a total of 70 significant sites. The town also has expansive galleries with various modern art styles. If auditory art is more your thing, the city also has eight local music venues.

A must-visit for ice cream lovers is the Zaharakos ice cream parlor. A Columbus staple since 1900, this timeless establishment whispers elegance with rich mahogany, stained glass, and marble fixtures and countertops.

Adrenaline junkies can visit the town’s BMX track, which hosts frequent fundraisers and races. Anderson Falls is another highly recommended outdoor attraction.

columbus wis city hall

Columbus, Wisconsin

Community-focused, humble, earnest

Columbus, Wisconsin is located west of Milwaukee in the south-central part of the state.

This town is small, with a population of only about 5,500. But don’t let the small size fool you. Columbus, Wisconsin still has plenty of gems.

The town’s historic district is the area’s main draw, with turn-of-the-century style buildings, a clock tower and a prairie-style library. Many of these buildings have stood the test of time and the town’s four-block area is on the National Register of Historic Places.

After spending a couple of hours browsing the huge Columbus Antique Mall, visit Sassy Cow Creamery and Store for a signature grilled cheese made from local organic milk.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.