CityScene staff's top tips for travel

Favorite travel snacks?
- Wasabi and soy sauce flavored almonds
– Gianna Barrett, vice president-sales
- Twizzlers
– Kathy Gill, president and CEO
Favorite car air freshener scents?
- Peppermint from Bath and Body Works
– Tracy Douds, account executive
- Warm vanilla sugar
– Sarah Robinson, associate editor
- Cozy Cardigan by Scentsy
– Carrie Thimmes, account executive
Favorite thing to listen to in the car?
- The Bugle
– Brandon Klein, associate editor
- The Howard Stern Show
– Rocco Falleti, associate editor
What’s in our cup holders?
- Ginger kombucha
– Mallory Arnold, associate editor
CityScene editorial assistants give their best tips and road trip hacks:
- Long trip? Audiobooks or podcasts make the time fly.
- Carsick? If you get stressed or nauseous while driving, keep the AC on.
- Sleepy or fatigued? If possible, have your “co-pilot” stay awake with you. Snack on really sour flavors to help keep you alert.
- Hungry? Pack your own snacks ahead of time so you don’t have to stop along the way.
Tips from Sarah Grace Smith and Madeline Malynn, editorial assistants.