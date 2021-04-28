CityScene staff's top tips for travel

Travel snacks, road trip recs and more

Favorite travel snacks?

  • Wasabi and soy sauce flavored almonds

– Gianna Barrett, vice president-sales

  • Twizzlers

– Kathy Gill, president and CEO

Favorite car air freshener scents?

  • Peppermint from Bath and Body Works

– Tracy Douds, account executive

  • Warm vanilla sugar

– Sarah Robinson, associate editor

  • Cozy Cardigan by Scentsy

– Carrie Thimmes, account executive

Favorite thing to listen to in the car?

  • The Bugle

– Brandon Klein, associate editor

  • The Howard Stern Show

– Rocco Falleti, associate editor

What’s in our cup holders?

  • Ginger kombucha

– Mallory Arnold, associate editor

CityScene editorial assistants give their best tips and road trip hacks:

  • Long trip? Audiobooks or podcasts make the time fly.
  • Carsick? If you get stressed or nauseous while driving, keep the AC on.
  • Sleepy or fatigued? If possible, have your “co-pilot” stay awake with you. Snack on really sour flavors to help keep you alert.
  • Hungry? Pack your own snacks ahead of time so you don’t have to stop along the way.

Tips from Sarah Grace Smith and Madeline Malynn, editorial assistants.