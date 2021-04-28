CityScene staff's top tips for travel

Favorite travel snacks?

Wasabi and soy sauce flavored almonds

– Gianna Barrett, vice president-sales

Twizzlers

– Kathy Gill, president and CEO

Favorite car air freshener scents?

Peppermint from Bath and Body Works

– Tracy Douds, account executive

Warm vanilla sugar

– Sarah Robinson, associate editor

Cozy Cardigan by Scentsy

– Carrie Thimmes, account executive

Favorite thing to listen to in the car?

The Bugle

– Brandon Klein, associate editor

The Howard Stern Show

– Rocco Falleti, associate editor

What’s in our cup holders?

Ginger kombucha

– Mallory Arnold, associate editor

CityScene editorial assistants give their best tips and road trip hacks:

Long trip? Audiobooks or podcasts make the time fly.

Carsick? If you get stressed or nauseous while driving, keep the AC on.

Sleepy or fatigued? If possible, have your “co-pilot” stay awake with you. Snack on really sour flavors to help keep you alert.

Hungry? Pack your own snacks ahead of time so you don’t have to stop along the way.

Tips from Sarah Grace Smith and Madeline Malynn, editorial assistants.