Airport gallery displays artwork from around the city

The Short North is a known hub for local art galleries, artisan goods and creative spaces, but it isn’t the only area of the city where residents are creating and showcasing their artistic talents.

934 Gallery and John Glenn International Airport (CMH) are partnering to highlight the work of artists living and creating in various areas around the city. This rotating gallery space is located in airport terminal B, in between Land-Grant Brewing Co. and Starbucks, past the security checkpoints.

“We decided to share the love and put the spotlight on Columbus’s lesser-known arts districts so that, when people are traveling, they can check out what’s going on all over the city,” says Liz Martin, president of 934 Gallery.

Since opening, the gallery has showcased art from Franklinton and the Discovery District, with more to come in future rotations. Each collection stays on display for about two months before being switched out.

“When people happen across artists, especially local people traveling, and they see artwork by an artist they know, they get really excited,” Martin says. “We’ve also sold artwork to people all over the country, which has been really exciting for people just traveling, seeing work that inspires them and purchasing it so it’s supporting our liberal arts economy.”

Happy Holidays from Milo-Grogan

The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year for travel. If you are flying in or out of CMH during November and December and find yourself with some extra time, stop by the airport gallery to check out work by artists from the Milo-Grogan community.

Milo-Grogan is located northeast of downtown Columbus, with Fifth Avenue and Interstate 71 intersecting at its center. The community is home to a considerable number of artists, due in large part to the development of a live and work space in a former school building, which has become its own community: Milo Arts District.

While the pieces on display at the CMH gallery will only feature artwork that can be hung on the walls, a variety of artistic disciplines are practiced in the arts district, including dance, music, sculpture and photography.

Julie Barrett is the curator for CMH gallery during the Milo-Grogan rotation and president of Milo Arts District. She has her own studio within the live and work space and says the area is a great place for artists to create, live and collaborate with like-minded creatives.

“There’s no place like Milo Arts (District), truly,” Barrett says. “In my travels, I’ve never experienced artists in a place like this where you can both live in your studio and work in your studio. And there are a lot of events where the community will come out and just support art and artists. Pretty much every day, there’s something new.”

Although Milo-Grogan has a deep connection to the industrial boom, as evidenced by the railways and factories still in the area, it is also constantly changing with new industries and young adults moving in.

“I’m hoping that the airport gallery show can kind of translate some of that history and show that Milo art had been there for more than 40 years,” Barrett says. “It’s kind of cool to see how those folks have been in the neighborhood, seeing it grow and change, and hopefully, we’ll have some artwork that reflects that.”

Columbus and Beyond

934 Gallery has already received praise for its Franklinton and Discovery District displays.

“We get tons of positive feedback, especially on Instagram,” Martin says. “Every time we do a show, we kind of get different input from travelers and staff at the airport. They share anecdotes of people experiencing the space, and that helps us get to know what travelers enjoy, so we can start curating the space based on what does well.”

In the future, 934 Gallery plans to continue showcasing art from around the city, with the hope of featuring communities such as the South Side, Olde Town East and Hilltop.

Martin hopes those who stop by the gallery can take away new inspiration in addition to knowledge about the art and culture in these various communities.

Being an artist herself, Barrett says traveling is very important to creativity, as it is easier to find inspiration when changing your surroundings and seeing work from other cultures.

“If you look throughout art history itself, you’ll see a lot of people will travel from one country to another,” Barrett says. “A lot of artists go to Paris – that’s one of the hubs – and a lot of Parisian art was influenced by Japanese art. It’s the shared cultural experience of, ‘Oh, I really love the way that you did that, I’m going to reincorporate that into my own artwork, but have my own twist.”

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.