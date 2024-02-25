Columbus and international floral festivals to put you in the spring spirit

As the grass becomes greener and flowers shed away the winter’s frost, there’s no better way to celebrate than by traveling to see flowers in all their blooming glory.

While there are plenty of flower displays and beautiful greenery to see in Ohio, there’s a whole world of flower festivals to visit during the springtime. From the local gardens in Columbus to the flourishing flower fields in Europe, your travels may lead you to visit places you’ve never been and discover flowers that might become your new favorite.

Local Flower Features

There are two key locations in Columbus to view the beautiful cherry blossom trees, which hit peak bloom in mid- to late April. Among the most prominent locations are Franklin Park’s upper and lower ponds, which are surrounded by 80-100 cherry blossom trees.

The Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is also a great spot to see the beautiful pink blossoms, which were shipped to Ohio all the way from Japan.

The Columbus Park of Roses is a 13-acre garden filled with 12,000 bulbs that line the mile-long walkway. The roses reach peak bloom in late April, but the perennial gardens within the park often extend through November. Open to the public year-round, the Park is perfect for an afternoon stroll during the springtime.

Travel the country

Dallas, Texas

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens

Feb. 24-April 8

The Dallas Arboretum presents impressive floral arrangements and vibrant gardens. “A Picture’s Worth a Thousand Words” is the theme for this year’s display of 500,000 springtime flowers, including tulips, azaleas and cherry trees. Known as one of the largest floral festivals in the Southwest, this festival earns its reputation with more than 350,000 tulips on display. Expect to see walls of flowers, perfect for other photo opportunities, lining the walkways to guide you from one flower display to the next.

Miami, Florida

The Berry Farm Flower Festival

March 16-April 7

Every spring, the Berry Farm shows off 4 acres of colorful zinnias, marigolds and sunflowers. The festival incorporates the natural beauty of wildflowers and one-of-a-kind sunflower fields to create an immersive experience away from Miami’s ocean views.

Special events over the course of the festival include an Easter celebration and a brisket cooking competition.

Mount Vernon, Washington

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

April 1-30

Located an hour north of Seattle, the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is one of the biggest outdoor flower events in the country. Millions of blooming tulips fill the fields, taking up acres of land. Festival organizers collaborate with vendors and local businesses to host outdoor games, art galleries, wineries and more.

See the world

Paphos, Cyprus

Polemi Tulip Festival

March-April

Journey to the island of Cyprus to see stunning orchids and fields of wildflowers bloom across the vast landscape. The Polemi Tulip Festival, started in 2002, takes place near the end of March and beginning of April during peak bloom season. The celebration is packed with musical performances presented by local artists along with complementary wine. Make sure to check out some of the native orchids, which can only be found on the island.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tulip Festival Amsterdam

Tulip Festival Amsterdam Tulip Festival Amsterdam

April 1-30

After touring the European countryside, you can visit Amsterdam and the fields of colorful tulips surrounding the city. Eighty-five locations within the city are blooming with tulips throughout the entire of month of April. The Keukenhof Tulip Garden will be blooming with freshly budding tulips from March through May, while the festival offers a variety of tours through the tulip fields, an extravagant flower parade and a garden perfect for family photos.

Kyoto, Japan

Sakura Matsuri Festival

April 13-14

Japan has been celebrating the blooms of the cherry blossom trees for ages. The countryside of Japan is covered in beautiful shades of pink and white as the cherry blossoms bloom for the spring. Peak bloom is around mid-to-late March in Kyoto, though blooming continues throughout April. Kyoto is flourishing with cherry blossom trees that line the sidewalks and illuminate pathways with pastel pink. The scenery is stunning as flower petals coat the ponds and bridges of Japan. Expect to tour the city while catching a bite to eat at any of the nearby restaurants.

Other flower festivals to visit:

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show

March 2-10, Philadelphia, PA

Boise Flower and Garden Show

March 22-24, Boise, ID

Friends of Folsom Flower Festival

April 20, Folsom, CA

The Memphis Flower Show

April 12-14, Memphis, TN

Tulip Time Festival

May 4-12, Holland, MI

Amber Phipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com