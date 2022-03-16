Best of the 'Bus | 2022 voting now open

It's our favorite time of the year!

Your opinion matters: Voting for CityScene's 2022 Best of the 'Bus Awards is officially open! Give your favorite restaurant, visual performing arts organization or face of Columbus your support.

Pick your favorite in each category. Simply click and vote – it's easy!

Below are the categories listed in the survey. As always, it's not required to answer every category, but we want your opinions.

Hometown Heroes (Subcategories No. 1-4)

Health & Fitness (Subcategories No. 5-7)

Eat & Drink (Subcategories No. 8-20)

Visual & Performing Arts (Subcategories No. 21-28)

Experiences & Style (Subcategories No. 29-36)

Home & More (Subcategories No. 37-50)

Sports (Subcategories No. 51-53)

Voting remains open until April 15 and winners will be announced in tandem with the publication of our July/August issue of CityScene. Like and follow us on social media (Facebook and Instagram) to stay up to date on everything Best of the 'Bus 2022.

You may vote once a day while the survey is open.

Hoping for a repeat? Check out the 2021 winners! In the meantime, sign up for WeekendScene to keep up with the best of Columbus every week.