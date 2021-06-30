Best of the 'Bus 2021 FINAL RESULTS

The 2021 Best of the ’Bus Awards received more votes than any year since its 2011 conception. Thousands of Columbus artists, chefs, students, CEOs, businesses and neighbors voted every single day to give their local favorite a chance to be the Best of the ‘Bus. Congratulations, 2021 Best of the ’Bus winners!

Best Virtual Charity Event

Pelotonia

For the first time ever, Pelotonia went virtual in 2020, allowing participants to log their Pelotonia journey anywhere, anytime. The platform encouraged not only biking, but also walking, running, swimming or any other mode of transportation participants could come up with. The response was so positive that, in addition to the in-person event, the virtual option will be included in the 2021 event.

Best Face of Columbus

Jack Hanna

In April 2021, Jack Hanna and his family shared personal news that Hanna has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and would be dialing back his public presence to spend time with his family. Kathaleen, Suzanne and Julie Hanna released a statement to the public explaining the circumstances: “Dad loves the Columbus Zoo and The Wilds and has great appreciation for the hundreds of employees and volunteers who work extremely hard each day to care for the animals and ensure an incredible experience for the families who visit. We share his dedication to the central Ohio community and will continue to support the Columbus Zoo and conservation efforts around the world.” To read some of Hanna’s best moments at the Columbus Zoo, go online to www. cityscenecolumbus.com!

Best Volunteer Experience

Mid-Ohio Food Collective

• 74 million pounds of food distributed in 2020.

• 600,000 family dinner tables were served.

• 60 percent of the delivered food was healthful, fresh produce.

Best Auto Dealer

TIE: Roush Honda and Honda Marysville

Best Senior Living Community

Wesley Communities

Best Salon

PENZONE Salons + Spas

The family of PENZONE Salons + Spas clientele speaks volumes – and we’re not just talking hair volume! From Matcha Monday, when Crimson Cup matcha is given out hot or over ice, to the grand opening of PENZONE in Gahanna/New Albany, there’s no question that this salon has style that will last for a while.

Best Farmers’ Market Experience

Grove City Farmers’ Market

Grove City edged out last year’s winner, Worthington Farmers Market, by just two votes. Check out the market’s comprehensive calendar to figure out which season hosts which produce.

Best of Financial Services

Best Credit Union: KEMBA Financial Credit Union

Best Bank: Huntington Bank

Best Financial Advisory Firm: Morgan Stanley Investments

We were invested in the results of this brand new 2021 category, as the fight was close. Morgan Stanley Investments came out on top with a wealth of votes.

Best of Home Services

Best Builder: M/I Homes, Inc.

Best Remodeling Company: Dave Fox Design Build Remodelers

Best Handyman: Mr. Handyman

Best Landscape Company: Oakland Nursery

Best Roofing Company: Feazel Roofing

Best HVAC Company: Logan AC & Heat Services

Best Moving Company: Two Men and a Truck Moving and Junk Removal

Best Window Company: Rosati Windows and Doors

Best Plumbing: Atlas Butler Heating & Cooling

Best Realty Company: Keller Williams Capital Partners

Best Jewelry Store

Meyers Jewelers

Best Weekend Getaway

Hocking Hills

Did you know that the southern flying squirrel is one of the most common squirrels in Ohio? While rare, these little guys like to hide high in the treetops. They have flaps in their skin that allow them to glide up to 250 feet in the air. If you’re hoping to spot one in Hocking Hills, visit in February-March or May-July.

Best TV Binge

Ozark

Best Book

American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins

Best Carryout

Roosters

Not only did Roosters win Best Carryout, but if there was an award for most creative Valentine's Day gift, it would go to the "winquet" deliveries.

Best Place to Gamble

Hollywood Casino Columbus

Best Urban Gallery/Gallery Event

Short North Arts District March Virtual Gallery Hop

Best Suburban Art Gallery/Gallery Event

Grove City Arts in the Alley

The Arts in the Alley Music and Arts Festival has been a pivotal part of Grove City for almost 42 years. Every year, hundreds of juried exhibitors gather in the area to show off photography, jewelry, fine art, crafts, glasswork, pottery and more. Grove City is lucky to be p(ART) of such a unique event!

2021 Grove City Arts in the Alley

Sept. 18-19, 2021

Grove City Town Center, intersection of Broadway and Park Street

Saturday: 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m

Best Public Art Display

Columbus Museum of Art

Best Theater Troupe

Shadowbox Live

Shadowbox Live reopened its doors in late May, presenting The Legends of Liverpool and Let’s Get It On: Live Edition. See full interview with Stacie Boord, Shadowbox Live’s CEO, on page 6.

Best Dance Troupe

BalletMet

Best Local Musician

Joey & Jessica

This musical couple met in 2008 when they were cast in Worthington Community Theatre’s production of Cinderella, Joey cast as Prince Charming and Jessica cast as Cinderella. They began dating and performing together in a few different bands. Joey proposed on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2011.

Best Drive-In Movies

Easton Town Center

Movies by Moonlight is an outdoor, free summer activity. Moviegoers get to spend a night watching movie stars on the screen while seated below the stars in the sky. Some of the June movies included The Wizard of Oz, Field of Dreams and Despicable Me.

Best 2020-21 Virtual Arts Performance

Jazz Arts Group’s PB & Jazz Virtual Concert Series

Best 2020-21 Drive-In Concert Dublin Arts Council Curbside Concerts When Dublin neighbors couldn’t leave their homes amid quarantine in 2020, the Dublin Arts Council brought musical performances to their driveways! Through requests, the DAC brought music to people’s homes by delivering lively performances right on the curb.

Best New Restaurant

The Royce

Always an exciting race to watch, the Best New Restaurant category is awarded to the Royce, a homestyle, made-withlove, gives-you-goosebumps restaurant in Polaris Fashion Place. See full interview with the Royce owner on page 10.

Best Hometown Product

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

In Jeni’s journey to make ice cream an acceptable breakfast food, a line of breakfast flavors was introduced. We have to say, Jeni’s makes a delicious and compelling argument.

Best Coffee

Stauf’s Coffee Roasters

Last year, Stauf’s was nudged out of the winning seat for Best Coffee by Fox in the Snow Café, but this year came back with a caffeine kick to reclaim the crown!

Best Steak

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse was overtaken by Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse this year after a tumultuous battle. While the competition was tough, Hyde Park steaks are anything but. Plus, with cuts such as the Ryan Day Steak, 36-day dry-aged bone-in ribeye, and the Urban Meyer Steak, a New York strip, the stakes are high.

Best Bakery

Schneider’s Bakery

Best Ice Cream

Graeter’s Ice Cream

It’s no wonder Graeter’s took this sweet, sweet victory. Dogs Night Out on Graeter’s patios are a huge success, as all furry friends receive a free Dogsters ice cream treat.

Best Outdoor Dining

Lindey’s Restaurant & Bar

For the fourth year in the row, Lindey’s wins Best Outdoor Dining, and there’s no question as to why. Warm summer evenings spent on Lindey’s patio are brag-worthy memories and highly coveted. Make sure to make reservations in advance for patio season!

Best Pizza

Massey’s Pizza

Q&A with Massey’s Pizza owner Richard Folk

CityScene Magazine: Massey’s pizza is covered with pepperoni. How heavy does that make the pizza?

Richard Folk: Our pizza is three pounds before cooking, though it loses some weight in the cooking process!

CM: Favorite pizza on the menu?

RF: It’s hard to beat our flagship pie, the regular crust pepperoni pizza. But if I was to order just for myself, I would get pepperoni and onion on our cauliflower crust, which is lower carb and gluten-free.

CM: Do you fold your pizza slices when you eat? How do you feel about using a fork and knife?

RF: No folding – that’s a New York-style thing. Our pizza is cut in squares and is too crispy to fold. Pizza with a fork is bad. If you don’t get grease and cornmeal on your fingers, you’re doing it wrong! CM: What’s the strangest topping you’ve ever put on pizza?

RF: Nothing too crazy, but Gorgonzola cheese is fantastic and, paired with jalapenos, has a magical bite to it.

Best Food Truck

Schmidt’s Sausage Truck

Schmidt’s was trucking around before food trucks were trendy on Instagram! In the early 1900s, Schmidt’s bought a fleet of trucks that delivered sausage around the community – though the early trucks didn’t have Bahama Mamas and Jumbo Cream Puffs. Congratulations, Schmidt’s, you’re 2021 wieners!

Best Brewery

Grove City Brewing Company

Best Winery

Buckeye Lake Winery

Best Retail Wine Selection and Best Retail Beer Selection

Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle nabs two 2021 awards, so it’s obviously no question where you should snag your wine and beer for the weekend! Best Fitness Classes Orangetheory, Grove City This workout kicks butt, and so did the Grove City Orangetheory in the 2021 Best Fitness Classes category. The studio is active in the community, making it easy to get to know trainees personally and spreading positivity. The #TuesdayTestimony features a new member each week, and there’s even a “brag board” to praise hardworking trainees.

Best Nature Trail

Highbanks Metro Park

Best Barbecue

City Barbeque and Catering

City Barbeque smoked the competition this year. This win might have been spurred by the release of The City Barbeque 2020 Holiday Leftovers Cookbook, a staple for anyone tired of simply reheating their leftovers. BORING!

