Pink Ribbon Girls extends help to Dublin families

Unique Treatment

A breast cancer diagnosis is devastating for all those involved. Though it may seem like you are facing this diagnosis by yourself, local organizations like Pink Ribbon Girls are here to remind you that no one travels this road alone.

Pink Ribbon Girls direct service programs were founded by President and CEO Heather Salazar and is headquartered in Tipp City, Ohio. In 2016, the group expanded into the Dublin community, offering its unique services to those in need.

Salazar is a breast cancer survivor and has since dedicated her life to creating a community of support to all those dealing with this disease.

The organization provides free meals, professional cleaning services, support groups, and even transportation to treatments and doctor appointments. Most importantly, it allows families to focus on what matters most…spending time with loved ones.

In order to receive assistance from the Pink Ribbon Girls, you simply have to live within the serviceable areas and are dealing with breast or gynecological cancer diagnosis. There is no age or income requirements.

“It really is the only organization that does what we do in terms of direct services for families going through cancer treatment,” regional director for central Ohio’s Pink Ribbon Girls, Betsy Gillespie, says. “From the first meeting that I had with Heather, I was just very excited to see how I could get involved.”

× Expand melissajones

Pink Ribbon Girls has helped 475 families in central Ohio.

In addition to the in-home services provided, Pink Ribbon Girls partners with Performance Columbus, which provides three vehicles and two drivers to transport patients to and from appointments and treatments.

“When we met with Pink Ribbon Girls for the first time, we were immediately inspired by the work they are doing for clients in our community,” Dealer Principal of Performance Columbus, Bruce Daniels says. “The PRG drivers are such incredible people too, and they provide so much more to the clients than just a ride to treatment. They give them a shoulder to lean on, physically and emotionally. That is something that is invaluable.”

A team of two drivers take care of all transportation throughout Dublin and provide round trip

“It really is all about doing the things that hospitals and healthcare providers can’t do,” Gillespie says. “We hear that all the time from them and we have tremendous health care here in Ohio. They are all so wonderful and skilled in research, prevention and treatment.”

No One Travels Alone

Karen Chrestay has been cancer free since 2017. Since then she has become an active volunteer for Pink Ribbon Girls. Chrestay first came into contact with Pink Ribbon Girls after attending one of its fundraising events toward the end of her own cancer treatments.

The lasting impact individuals had on her experiences is something she wants to continue to replicate.

“A cancer diagnosis is devastating,” Gillespie says. “Physically, emotionally and financially. We’re just there to lighten the load and ease the burden for the family that is going through a very scary time.”

“Everyone I’ve come in contact with has just been so gracious.” Chrestay says, then pauses. “You really start to run out of adjectives to use. I really want to support the people receiving these services and let them know they aren’t in it alone by any stretch.”

Chrestay is involved with administrative duties at events, outreach and even hosted a fundraiser for friends and family. She is extremely passionate and continues to look for any type of support she can give as a survivor.

“We are still trying to get the word out and let people know it’s here,” Chrestay says. “The more they hear about it, the more they might know a friend or loved one who needs it.”

You’re Allowed to Ask

At its core, Pink Ribbon Girls thrives on forging strong, relatable and lasting relationships. Its goal is for everyone going through their own fights with cancer to know that they are not alone.

“A cancer diagnosis is devastating,” Gillespie says. “Physically, emotionally and financially. We’re just there to lighten the load and ease the burden for the family that is going through a very scary time.”

Pink Ribbon Girls employees/affiliates hope to take away the stigma that comes with asking for help. Friends and family should be able to provide more emotional support and be less of errand runners for cancer patients.

“In hindsight, I think we all have that little bit of hesitation to call and rely on family and friends,” Chrestay says. “And to think to go beyond that, calling on perfect strangers for help I think is a little more restrictive. They (Pink Ribbon Girls) encouraged me and were just so kind.”

Chrestay reassures that you are never wrong to ask for help.

“I never felt like I was burdening anyone,” Chrestay says. “I would talk to people and they would say they are just so happy to assist me.”

The Future

Pink Ribbon Girls grows each year in central Ohio. Gillespie and Chrestay hope their name and base of support continues to grow and reach those most in need.

“The only thing that I am hopeful for is that we can continue to grow our support base as quickly as we are continuing to grow our clientele,” Gillespie says. “We are 100 percent funded through giving… For each client that comes on, we need a new supporter to come on board.”

Their efforts stretch far and wide, from events like Ignite the Fight, the team of monthly givers and corporate supporters, and even the pink cement mixers and trucks throughout the city.

At the end of the day, Pink Ribbon Girls puts friends and family at ease and grant them more time to spend with loved ones.

They are building a community of support one family at a time.

“Don’t hesitate to say yes to help and welcome that embrace,” Chrestay says. “Just know that there is this wide-reaching sense of community. People need to know that services like this are out there and absolutely free.”

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com