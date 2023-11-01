The impact of the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

Believing age is just a number is one thing, but the Ohio Department of Aging has set out to reward older adults determined to act on that notion.

In September, eight Ohioans were inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse Atrium.

The goal of the hall is to recognize the importance of older adults in society on a community, state and national level. It also works to defy the notion that age can inhibit one’s ability to positively impact those around them.

Established in 1977, the hall’s inaugural group consisted of 18 inductees, who were all 60 and up, and it has grown to a total of 509 in 2023, according to the Ohio Department of Aging.

How to become a member

Nominations for the Hall of Fame are accepted year-round, with certain criteria that have to be met. An inductee must be at least 60 years old, and either born in or has been a resident of Ohio at least 10 years.

Posthumous nominations are also accepted as long as the nominee was at least 60 years old and the nomination happens within five years of their death.

To nominate someone who has significantly contributed to their community and state, the Ohio Department of Aging asks for general information about the nominee through an online form, as well as an essay detailing the candidate’s accomplishments, impact and positive portrayal of aging.

Nominees are judged on criteria including the impact they’ve made in keeping Ohio an innovative leader in responding to the changing, aging population. Growth, contributions and respect as one ages are also considered in the selection process.

This year, the eight inductees ranged in age from 63 to 92 and held a variety of professions, from volunteers and military personnel to professors and scientists. In the ceremony’s presented video, many of the inductees described aging as exciting, beautiful and priceless.

“We’re all going to experience it,” said Clinton, Ohio inductee John Saeger in the video. “How we experience it, we don’t know, but it’s a beautiful thing, and I hope we can all experience it in a very positive way.”

Some inductees described themselves as optimistic and determined. Many were also very grateful to receive such an honor.

Columbus Representation

Since the introduction of the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame, a total of 69 Columbus residents have been inducted. The first person, Sidney L. Pressey, was part of the inaugural group in 1977. The most recent inductees – Debbie Cannon Freece, Jerry Rampelt and Vaughn Wiester – were honored in 2022.

Kathy McGrew, an inductee from Oxford, Ohio, said in a video presented at the ceremony that her father was inducted several years ago, so it meant a lot to be the daughter of a past Hall of Famer.

“The word aging means opportunity.” McGrew said in the video. “It can bring joys and rewards. It can bring challenges, and aging is a privilege.”

Aside from recognizing older adults, the hall also aims to promote purposeful, active and productive living at all stages of life.

Nathan Mader is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.