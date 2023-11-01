Older Adults flourishing with different living options

Getting older isn’t always a bad thing, and with the right information and decision-making, it can often be a smooth transition into the next stage of one’s life.

Understanding your needs and desires as you grow older is critical when looking for the best possible situation to settle down in, so it’s important to know the differences among popular living styles.

Your Own Personal Space

Many older adults who are still physically fit don’t want to commit to any kind of independent or assisted living style. They prefer to try to age in place in a home they can call their own.

Location is an important factor, as preferences on walking or driving to visit loved ones, healthcare facilities and grocery stores could be an important component.

Determining the type or style of home is also a major factor. Single-story ranch homes and houses with open floor plans tend to ease mobility and accessibility issues.

The idea of aging in place applies to the spaces in the home as well, including things such as grab bars in showers and wider doorways for wheelchair accessibility. Updating your spaces early on ensures your home can evolve with your needs.

Wanting your own place doesn’t necessarily require owning it. There are several benefits to renting, according to Investopedia, including not having to worry about difficult maintenance jobs and other tasks as well as having the option to move closer family or to a different style of living later without having to deal with the hassle of selling a house.

Independent Living

Independent living is typically any housing arrangement designed specifically for older adults who do not need much assistance in their daily lives. From single-family homes in 55+ neighborhoods to apartment-style communities, independent living offers the freedom to settle down among peers.

Residents taking advantage of this option can live life normally while receiving help from a homeowners’ association or other management group to assist with more difficult tasks such as landscaping, lawn care and housework.

When it comes to social connectivity, independent living can be beneficial for older adults who want to meet other similarly-aged individuals in a quiet, safer environment.

Plus, whether it’s the community spaces in Westerville’s Courtyards on Tussic or wellness programs in Verena at Hilliard’s apartments, many options come loaded with unique amenities and benefits.

Assisted Living

There are approximately 30,600 assisted living communities in the U.S., according to the American Health Care Association, so there are plenty of options.

Designed for those who need additional help with daily activities – such as eating, walking and bathing – assisted living options are designed to give many of the same benefits of independent living, just in a more controlled setting.

Some spaces, including StoryPoint Gahanna and The Ashford of Grove City, even offer additional services related to memory care and physical therapy needs.

High-rise apartments, multi-acre campuses and more are common housing arrangements with assisted living, with the goal of encouraging independence.

Nathan Mader is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.