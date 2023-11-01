Discounts on activities for older adults in Ohio

There are reasons to look forward to your golden years, including retirement, grandchildren and, of course, senior discounts. Take a look at these reduced prices and you’ll see the fun is only getting started.

___________________________________________________________________________

A Ticket to Paradise

Getting out of your comfort zone and discovering a new destination is sure to spark some adventure. Whether it’s a sandy beach oasis, castle ruins, mountain peaks or even just a short road trip, traveling the world is a common dream for many. Luckily, these travel companies offer savings for any journey.

By Air: While some airlines offer senior discounts, the price of a flight will depend heavily on the origin and destination.

United Airways and Delta Airlines: discounts for those 65 years or older on qualifying flights

By Land: Renting a car, or traveling by bus or train, may come at a discounted price. Some car rental services even offer car upgrades.

Amtrack: 10% discount on most fares for adults 65 years and over

Hertz: 20% for adults ages 50 and older

Thrifty Car Rental: Silver Thrifty Club members (for adults 50 years and older) save 5%

Greyhound: discounts on select destinations for adults 62 and older

By Sea: Set sail on the seven seas for less.

Carnival Cruises and Royal Caribbean: discounts offered on select trips for adults 55 and older

Out and About: If you prefer to stay in town, there’s no shortage of activities to enjoy right in your backyard. Whether it’s indoors or outdoors, night or day, there’s always fun to be had in the Arch City.

A Fun Flick: Whether you enjoy the latest award-winning film or are looking for a cute date night movie, saving a couple of bucks on tickets to use on a soda or popcorn makes the experience even more enjoyable.

Regal Cinemas and AMC Theatres: discounts for select showings at select theatres

Marcus Theatres: $6 tickets for adults 60 years and older on any show before 5:30 p.m. on Fridays

Showcase Cinemas: discounted tickets at select theaters and discounted concessions for adults 60 years and over every Wednesday

Local Hot Spots: Central Ohio offers many experiences at a discount through the Golden Buckeye program. You can get this golden card through the Ohio Department of Aging if you are an Ohio resident age 60 or older, or qualify for disability benefits.

Here are just a few of the discounts offered to Golden Buckeye cardholders right here in Columbus.

BalletMet (Columbus) $3 off a single ticket

Columbus Clippers (Columbus): Reserved seats are $7 each and general admission seats are $4 each

Franklin Park Conservatory (Columbus): 10% off gifts

Ohio Railway Museum (Worthington): $2 off adult ticket price

Columbus Symphony Orchestra (Columbus): 10% off single tickets; excludes special events, festivals and gala

Food: Maybe the most universally loved benefit is all the food savings. No matter where you are in town, showing your Golden Buckeye card gives you discounts on eating at these local establishments and many others.

City Barbeque (multiple locations throughout central Ohio): 10% off

Fame’s Diner (Greater Columbus Convention Center): 10% off

Golden Delight Fine Bakery (Columbus): 10% off Wednesdays only

Massey’s Pizza (Columbus, Westerville, Reynoldsburg): 10% off

Ponderosa Steakhouse (Columbus): 10% off, excluding Tuesdays

Schmidt’s Sausage Haus (Columbus): 10% off, excluding alcohol

Golden Buckeye Discounts

Getting a Golden Buckeye Card is as easy as taking your State of Ohio ID or driver’s license to your local public library or senior center. You can even get yours mailed to your home by applying online at www.aging.ohio.gov. Ohio residents 60 and over qualify, as well as adults with disabilities and caregivers.