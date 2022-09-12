Getting young kids involved in STEM through extracurricular activities and camps

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) are becoming increasingly prevalent in both the employment and education realms.

According to Pew Research, over the last 30 years, employment in STEM jobs has grown by 79 percent. Accordingly, to adjust to the landscape the next generation will matriculate into, educators have begun to introduce STEM-related curriculum to students at increasingly younger ages.

The STEM Education Research Center describes STEM education as an interdisciplinary educational approach focusing on hands-on, problem-based learning. As the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 10.5 percent growth in STEM employment from 2020-2030, there are ways to foster the innovative learning approach throughout central Ohio.

Code Ninjas

Located in Powell, this camp teaches technology and coding skills to kids ages 5-14. Students learn how to code, and can even opt to build their very own video game. The camp strives to engage its students with teamwork, problem solving, math and critical thinking. There are multiple programs offered year-round, each with its own specific focus to fit your child’s interests.

For more information, visit www.codeninjas.com.

Math Plus Academy

With both online and in-person education options, Math Plus Academy is a great way to supplement your child’s mathematical education, offering several interactive and engaging programs. Intended for ages 5-15, the cademy’s range of offerings include small class sizes for a more individualized approach, and larger camps where students can engage with their peers in

3D modeling and printing, design and innovation with LEGO robotics and engineering, and much more.

For more information, visit summercamps.com.mathplusacademy.com.

Archaeology, Can You Dig It?

This outreach program, founded by central Ohio archaeologist and educator Jeff White, is offered both online and in-person. The program focuses on anthropology, archaeology and chemistry topics through programs such as Artifact Show & Tell, All Things Chemistry and Dig Pits. Intended for ages 5-14, the program’s in-person sessions take place at archaeological dig sites for an immersive and educational experience.

For more information, visit www.archaeologydigs.wixsite.com/acydi.

COSI

COSI’s mission of engaging the central Ohio community in science, technology and industry learning goes beyond on its Downtown location. COSI offers Connect Kits, kids’ science boxes with five days’ worth of themed STEM activities and science experiences delivered directly to your doorstep. Some topics the boxes offer engagement in are snow, hyperloop transportation, dinosaurs and a girl-specific science kit.

For more information, visit www.cosi.org/connects/kits.

Leaders Emerging and Developing (LEAD)

Founded with a mission to expose central Ohio minority students to STEM and entrepreneurship concepts, LEAD has grown vastly since its founding in 2015. The organization offers programs throughout central Ohio, including STEM4U. Intended for grades K-12, the summer camp offers engagement with STEM topics, as well as education on how they are implemented in careers and everyday life. Another program, TECH 2.0, introduces students to the foundations of web design and standards. At the end of programs, students participate in culminating projects to apply all that they’ve learned throughout the course.

For more information, visit www.leademerging.org.

Megan Roth is an editor at CityScene Media Group and Sophia Tobias is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.