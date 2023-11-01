AARP program helps older adults stay engaged and understand new technology

With lifelong learning proving to be a valuable pursuit to keep older adults engaged after retirement, the American Association of Retired Persons’ Senior Planet program was built to help ensure seniors keep their lives full and their minds sharp.

The program, developed by the AARP and Older Adults Technology Services (OATS), offers structured multi-week courses along with a series of lectures, guest speakers and workshops. There are also special events with high-quality content and interactive affinity groups.

The lessons taught during the Senior Planet programs aim to impact financial security, social engagement, creative expression, health and wellness, and civic engagement among retired adults.

The Money Matters lecture offered through this programming teaches how to keep financial information safe while exploring digital resources that save money on prescription drugs, entertainment and some everyday items. While taking control of finances is important after retirement, this program empowers adults of all income levels to navigate digital financial tools that allow people to shop, bank and save money in this increasingly digital age.

Social and civic engagement are two focal points of Senior Planet, as it works to combat isolation among adults by incorporating them into the digital world and helping them connect with family and friends via the internet and social media. Senior Planet’s classes and lectures – such as Introduction to Social Media, Instagram Posts & Stories and Digital Storytelling – are all designed to bridge the gap in digital connectivity.

Other lessons taught by the Senior Planet program address telemedicine as a way to help older adults stay healthy. Through these lessons, seniors can more easily stay up-to-date and in contact with their doctors for quick check-ups and discussions.

Grady Libertini is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.