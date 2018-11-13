Otterbein University Confronts the Unsustainable Rising Cost of Tuition

Announcement of statewide affordability initiative to take place at Columbus South High School on Thursday.

Otterbein University President John Comerford is honest about the issues facing higher education, and is dedicated to helping fix them. 

“Otterbein wants to be a part the solution to the unsustainable rising cost of tuition. A college education should not be out of reach for the average American,” Comerford said.

With that mission, Otterbein will announce a major new statewide affordability initiative, which has its roots in its longstanding partnerships with Columbus City Schools (CCS). The announcement will be made in association with CCS.

When: 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

Where: South High School, 1160 Ann Street, Columbus.

Who: Speaking at the event and available for interviews will be:

•  John Comerford, president, Otterbein University.

•  John Stanford, interim superintendent, Columbus City Schools.

