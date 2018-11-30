News and Information from Violet Township

The Violet Township Fire Department, along with Pickerington Local Schools, make an amazing team to brighten the lives of local families during the holiday season. The effort provides toys to local children and families in the Pickerington, Canal Winchester, and Reynoldsburg areas. The toy drive also assists the remainder of Fairfield County. The toy drive officially kicks off November 22nd and runs through December 23rd.

If you would like to support this cause, drop off a new, unwrapped toy to any Violet Township Fire Station or Pickerington Local School. You can also find our big, red toy boxes throughout the community at various locations such as retailers, restaurants, or businesses that support the toy drive. Items of particular need are always gifts or gift cards for older children, often middle to high school age. Monetary donations may also be accepted at any of the three Violet Township Fire Stations. Our stations are located at:

21 Lockville Road in Olde Pickerington

8700 Refugee Road in Pickerington

2365 Taylor Park Drive in Reynoldsburg (Behind Ashley Furniture)

In 2017, this wonderful community effort assisted nearly 650 families with 2,000 children. A few fun events have been planned to help make 2018 another successful year. For example, a local Girl Scout troop will host the annual Toy Drive-Thru Event at Violet Township Fire Station 592 located at 8700 Refugee Road on Saturday, December 15th from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Those who wish to donate can simply drive through the fire station bays and drop off a toy or donation without even getting out of the car. A variety of events have also been planned at the Pickerington Schools to raise money and toys for the toy drive.

Thank you in advance for supporting this community cause. We hope that you have a safe, happy, and healthy holiday season.

Candle Saftey Tips

Check out some pro-advice for keeping your family and home safe this holiday season

Home Christmas Tree Fires

The U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated annual average of 200 home structure fires that began with Christmas trees in 2011-2015. These fires caused an annual average of six civilian deaths, 16 civilian injuries, and $14.8 million in direct property damage.

Although Christmas tree fires are not common, when they do occur, they are much more likely to be deadly than most other fires.

On average, one out of every 32 reported home Christmas tree fires resulted in a death, compared to an average of one death per 143 reported home fires.

Four of every five Christmas tree fires occurred in December or January.

More than two of every five Christmas tree fires (42%) happened in December. More than one-third (37%) were in January.

Leading causes of Christmas tree fires

Electrical distribution or lighting equipment was involved in two of every five (40%) home Christmas tree fires.

Decorative lights were involved in 18%.

Wiring or related equipment was involved in 13%.

Cords or plugs were involved in 6%.

Electrical failures or malfunctions were factors in one-quarter (25%) of Christmas tree fires. Any type of equipment that uses electricity can have an electrical failure.

One-quarter (25%) of Christmas tree fires were intentional. Almost half (48%) of these intentional fires occurred in January.

Heating equipment was involved in 15% of the Christmas tree fires.

Six percent of Christmas tree fires were started by someone playing with fire.

Candles started 8% oh home Christmas tree structure fires.

In one-quarter (25%) of the Christmas tree fires and in 80% if the deaths, a type of heat source, such as candle or equipment, was too close to the trade.

Leading areas of origin

More than one-third (37%) of home Christmas tree fires started in a living room, family room, or den. All of the fatalities and roughly three-quarters (72%) of the injuries resulted from fires started in these areas.

Six percent were chimney or flue fires.