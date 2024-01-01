Great lighting options for your home

When designing your home to capture the perfect warm and welcoming environment, the lighting is a crucial element. The right lighting can set the right mood. The aesthetic of your living room, bedroom or outdoor space is heavily influenced by the lighting.

Track Lighting

This lighting option, depending on which color of light you choose, can add great accents to your living room as a gathering space. Family movie night, anybody? This lighting can create a movie theater feeling right at home.

Recessed Trim Lighting

Recessed trim lighting, which is more subtle than track lighting, is usually built into the ceiling. It does away with the piping that usually comes with track lighting and similar styles. Often, this lighting option can be adjusted to different brightness levels.

Chandelier Lighting

When considering chandeliers, people tend to think about the dining room or entryway. A unique way to switch it up is to incorporate one into your living room. Not only does the chandelier add a level of elegance to your living room, it can also create a focal point for gatherings. Who doesn’t love to admire a good chandelier?

Table Lamps

Having a table lamp in your living room creates a great opportunity to play off other lighting that may be built into the structure of the home. Not only could the make of the lamp add to the style of the space, but the lighting itself could contrast beautifully with other sources of light in your living room.

Mike Maynard is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.