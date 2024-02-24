Kitchen Remodeling with natural and functional twists

Today’s kitchen trends are reflecting organic flows and instinctual experiences, with nature at the forefront of many new remodeling concepts. To keep with the latest trends in kitchen renovation, consider some of these designs for your next remodel.

Cabinetry

Photo courtesy of Bertch Cabinet Bertch kitchen

Because cabinetry frames the kitchen, the material, design and colors of your cabinets can immediately redefine the mood of your space. Leaning toward natural materials and tones – such as wood, deep greens or warm ivories – can also add an earthy feel to your kitchen.

Hidden cabinets and stow-away Lazy Susans also increase the functionality of the space and maintain a clean feel. Hardware Resources’ Half-Moon Lazy Susan is a stylish example of hidden function combined with wooden, natural detailing. Pull-out storage and refrigerators built into surrounding walls can also achieve this mix.

Appliances and accessories

Smart countertop appliances can reduce your time in the kitchen by automating smaller tasks while eliminating clutter. Some of Chefman’s appliances use dark or silver metals to blend into most backsplashes for a cleaner look. The company’s Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer + can help reduce cooking times, for example, while its Barista Pro Plus Espresso Machine offers a professional coffee-making experience at home.

Homeowners are also installing increasing convenient kitchen sinks, designed for ease of use even during busy seasons. Ruvati’s Veniso Nova Workstation can complement any kitchen aesthetic. It features sloped bottoms for easy draining, sleek black or metal hardware, a foldable drying rack, and a scratch-resistant cutting board.

Feature spaces

Photo courtesy of RoveConcepts RoveConcepts Augustus sideboard

Creating designated spaces for coffee and cocktails can make frequent-use household items more convenient to handle, and are a great way to showcase special interests and skills at a glance. These spaces can be found on your kitchen island or in their own cubby area. With the right design, any feature space will amplify the theme of your kitchen.

Mobile carts offer flexibility and can serve as a moving accent between kitchens or living rooms. Wayfair’s Hamilton Solid Wood Kitchen Cart offers mobility, style and practical storage space within a singular unit. If you want a fixed feature space, a standalone base such as RoveConcepts’ Augustus Sideboard is an incredible and sturdy fixture to highlight your special kitchen interests. Incorporating smart appliances in your feature space creates an impressive and masterful station for your craft.

Fixtures and architecture

Focusing on the small hardware details can make a big difference in creating a unified feel to your kitchen’s theme. Curved archways, deep-golden or copper fixtures, and warm lighting can create a more welcoming and comfortable experience for guests by softening the space and bringing a rustic charm. Signature Hardware offers a wide variety of faucet styles in copper or oil-rubbed bronze. Jesco Lighting’s Hand-blown Color Glass pendants come in greens, purples, blues and browns to complement any kitchen and offer a stylish, clean look.

Because of their timeless blend of practicality, aesthetic and function, these design trends are becoming incredibly popular.

Lisa Tompkins, an outside sales consultant for Carr Supply, says popular remodel styles such as these should be planned earlier rather than later.

“I would recommend planning your project at least six months ahead of time,” Tompkins says. “So if you know you want something done by Christmas of 2024, it would be good to talk with somebody now, plan and get on their books.”

Ria Akhilesh is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.