Creating better bathrooms with smart technologies

New technologies have always been at the forefront of remodeling trends, and with great strides in form and function, a remodel now can include increased efficiencies on top of the space’s beauty. In particular, smart technologies are incredible ways to update your bathroom’s feel and efficiency.

Bathtubs and showers

Kohler Kohler Bathtub

A good bathtub or shower can be a simple way to add a luxurious touch to your bathroom. With bath technologies becoming an increasing focus in the remodeling industry, there are many interesting new choices to consider when modeling your perfect bathroom. Kohler’s hydrotherapies technology creates an experience for the senses by synthesizing the natural properties of water – its light, sound and movement – into a single, soothing experience for its user.

Similarly, steam shower fixtures offer health benefits in addition to their opulent appearance. Delta’s SimpleSteam Shower Kits combine these elements into one unit for a smooth and simple remodeling process.

Not a fan of steam showers, but still looking to step up your shower game? Try a rain showerhead that will drip water from above you and make you feel like you are showering in the rain. Lefton’s Thermostatic Shower System offers several options with a sleek and intuitive design.

Sinks and mirrors

The right smart sink and mirror combination can help transform your daily routine. Kohler offers customizable bathroom vanities that bring together function and style based on the user’s taste and storage preferences. Install light-up mirrors with different modes of lighting, or floating cabinets and organizational storage tools to streamline use of products.

LED mirrors are becoming more and more intuitive to use and install. The REEF Smart LED Bathroom Mirror from Smart Living and Technology offers TV capabilities on a portion of the mirror for a more entertaining and relaxing getting-ready experience.

Toilets

Kohler Kohler Smart Toilet

Smart toilets can create conveniences with everything from motion sensing technology to self-cleaning properties.

Arrisea’s “foot sensor flush” technologies can pick up the position of a step and flush accordingly. This toilet also sports UV LED sterilization, a bidet and a night-light receiving mode that softly lights up the surrounding area.

Tankless toilets are a rising trend that not only offer a clean look, but create a more open feeling by freeing up wall space.

Accessories

Accessories make great finishing touches to unify your bathroom’s overall concept and feel. While you can have all of the finishes of your fixtures match, there are other options that can also offer cohesiveness without the matchy-matchy feel. For example, curved and hanging light fixtures combined with floating cabinetry create the feel of a bigger space.

If you are looking to only make small modifications to your space, revamping cabinets can effectively redesign bathroom spaces with little hardware modification. Smart cabinets, such as those developed by Artforma, combine mirrors, ambient lighting and storage solutions into one space for a modern feel.

Stone bath mats are also worth a look. In line with the current popularity of earthy, natural design concepts, Sutera’s Stone Bath Mat is made of diatomaceous earth and relies on rapid evaporation to keep floors and feet dry without water absorption, lending to a clean and stylish bath space.

