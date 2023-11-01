2023 Parade of Homes Recap

The 2023 Parade of Homes is the third year with the scattered site format, and the first time that multi-family homes and rentals were included. More people visited more houses this year than ever before. And lucky winners won great prizes, including gift cards and discounts from America’s Floor Source, Moretti’s on Sawmill, CityScene Media Group and even a dumpster load from Two Men and a Junk Truck in the Scan to Win contest. “The feedback we’ve received from our participating builders has been great. In a time with low home inventory and occupancy rates in the high 90 percent range, having an event like the Parade of Homes, which provides the opportunity to connect the residential construction industry with consumers, is more important than ever,” says BIA Executive Director Jon Melchi. The homes offer so much inspiration, from unique floor plans to one-off features and exceptional decor. For more inspiration, visit the Tour Guide, available all year online. CS

CONDOMINIUM

Best Community Amenities

$250,000 - $500,000

D.R. Horton - 1461 Doubleday Dr.

$500,001 - $730,000

3 Pillar Homes - 4307 Flamingo Dr.

Best Front Curb Appeal

$250,000 - $500,000

Schottenstein Homes - 6866 Ringbill Loop

$500,001 - $730,000

3 Pillar Homes - 4307 Flamingo Dr.

Best Outdoor Living Space

$250,000 - $500,000

Schottenstein Homes - 6866 Ringbill Loop

$500,001 - $730,000

Epcon Communities - 6660 Trinity Mist Way

Best Kitchen

$250,000 - $500,000

Schottenstein Homes - 6866 Ringbill Loop

$500,001 - $730,000

Epcon Communities - 6660 Trinity Mist Way

$250,000 - $500,000

Maronda Homes - 101 Coyote Willow Dr.

$500,001 - $730,000

3 Pillar Homes - 4307 Flamingo Dr.

Best Floor Plan

$250,000 - $500,000

Maronda Homes - 101 Coyote Willow Dr.

$500,001 - $730,000

3 Pillar Homes - 4307 Flamingo Dr.

Best Interior Décor

$250,000 - $500,000

Schottenstein Homes - 6866 Ringbill Loop

$500,001 - $730,000

3 Pillar Homes - 4307 Flamingo Dr.

Best Overall

$250,000 - 500,000

Schottenstein Homes - 6866 Ringbill Loop

$500,0001 - $730,000

3 Pillar Homes - 4307 Flamingo Dr.

SINGLE-FAMILY

Best Curb Appeal

$320,000 - $500,000

M/I Homes - 2775 Chatwood Loop

$500,001 - $750,000

M/I Homes - 444 Bethpage Blvd.

$750,001 - $2,500,000

3 Pillar Homes - 5609 Evans Farm Dr.

Best Outdoor Living Space

$320,000 - $500,000

Maronda Homes - 404 Wagon Ave.

$500,001 - $750,000

The Pulte Group - 6344 Zuccaro Dr.

$750,001 - $2,500,000

Bob Webb Homes - 11339 Winterberry Dr.

Best Kitchen

$320,000 - $500,000

The Pulte Group - 7915 Nottingham Blvd.

$500,001 - $750,000

Maronda Homes - 4401 Belle Apple St.

$750,001 - $2,500,000

Old World Custom Homes - 5425 Maple Glen Dr.

Best Owner’ Suite

$320,000 - $500,000

M/I Homes - 7829 Hamilton Woods Blvd.

$500,001 - $750,000

The Pulte Group - 6344 Zuccaro Dr.

$750,001 - $2,500,000

Old World Custom Homes - 5424 Maple Glen Dr.

Best Living Space

$320,000 - $500,000

M/I Homes - 7829 Hamilton Woods Blvd.

$500,001 - $750,000

The Pulte Group - 6344 Zuccaro Dr.

$750,001 - $2,500,000

3 Pillar Homes - 5609 Evans Farm Dr.

Best Floorplan

$320,000 - $500,000

M/I Homes - 7829 Hamilton Woods Blvd.

$500,001 - $750,000

The Pulte Group - 6344 Zuccaro Dr.

$750,001 - $2,500,000

Old World Custom Homes - 5425 Maple Glen Dr.

Best Interior Design

$320,000 - $500,000

M/I Homes - 7829 Hamilton Woods Blvd.

$500,001 - $750,000

The Pulte Group - 6344 Zuccaro Dr.

$750,001 - $2,500,000

Old World Custom Homes - 5425 Maple Glen Dr.

Best Overall

$320,000 - $500,000

M/I Homes - 7829 Hamilton Woods Blvd.

$500,001 - $750,000

The Pulte Group - 6344 Zuccaro Dr.

$750,001 - $2,500,000

Old World Custom Homes - 5425 Maple Glen Dr.

MULTI-FAMILY

Best Community Amenities

Treplus Communities

90 Burr Oak Dr.

Best Kitchen

The Marketplace at Evans Farm

1328 Waxberry Dr.

Best Owner’s Suite

The Marketplace at Evans Farm

1328 Waxberry Dr.

Best Living Space

The Marketplace at Evans Farm

1328 Waxberry Dr.

Best Floorplan

The Marketplace at Evans Farm

1328 Waxberry Dr.

Best Interior Décor

The Marketplace at Evans Farm

1328 Waxberry Dr.

Best Overall

The Marketplace at Evans Farm

1328 Waxberry Dr.