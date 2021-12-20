Ohio home to many ski resorts and lodges

Staying active in the winter looks a lot different from staying active in other seasons. Appreciate the snow by trading in running shoes for skis and checking out these three places to ski in Ohio.

Mad River Mountain

At Mad River Mountain, bigger is better. Going strong since 1962, Mad River Mountain is Ohio’s largest winter resort. This winter marks resort’s 60th season of operation. It offers the most expansive skiable terrain in Ohio, spread across 20 trails.

The snow stays longer here, too, because Mad River Mountain is home to Ohio’s largest snowmaking system. The resort makes it easy to build skills before hitting the slopes with a ski and snowboard learning center. For those who want to do more than ski, there’s the recently redesigned Bubly Tubing Park, the largest tubing park in Ohio.

This season, the resort is implementing the Epic Mix app, which allows guests to track their runs and verticals, locate friends on the mountain, and receive up-to-date resort information.

Mad River Mountain is located about 45 minutes from the Columbus area at 1000 Snow Valley Rd. in Zanesfield. For hours and the best deals on tickets and season passes, visit www.skimadriver.com.

Boston Mills and Brandywine

Boston Mills and Brandywine are two separate ski resorts located just five minutes apart in Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Guests can visit both in one day and only need to purchase one ticket. Boston Mills and Brandywine boast 18 different trails, including the Tiger Trail, the steepest pitch in Ohio.

Take a break from skiing by visiting the Polar Blast Tubing Park. The park provides tubes for guests and has a two-lane conveyor belt that carries people to the top of the mountain, where numerous tubing lanes await.

Brandywine has night skiing Friday and Saturday nights, and each resort has a bar and cafeteria. Guests of all ages can take lessons in learning how to ski or brush up on skills. For those looking to test their speed, there’s a ski racing program. Like Mad River Mountain, Boston Mills and Brandywine are implementing the Epic Mix app this season.

To learn more about Boston Mills and Brandywine hours, tickets and passes, visit www.bmbw.com.

Snow Trails

Not too far north of Columbus, Snow Trails sits just over a mile off Interstate 71 near Mansfield. It’s nestled in Possum Run Valley, one of the coldest areas in Ohio, making it perfect for snowmaking and a serene, wintry getaway.

Throughout the season, Snow Trails offers a variety of events for family fun, such as a ski competition, annual ski carnival and mid-season party with fireworks. Guests can see live entertainment during weekend visits as well.

A highlight of the family-owned and operated resort is five different terrain parks, including a beginners’ area. Both adults and children wanting to learn more about the sport can take lessons at the learning center. Snow Trails also works with the Adaptive Sports Connection to offer snow sports for people with disabilities.

If hungry, visitors can choose between two different restaurants and bars that overlook snowy mountains on a spacious deck.

Vertical Descent Tubing Park, located within the resort, has the longest tubing lanes in Ohio. At Snow Trails, the tubing fun carries into the night with glow tubing and a tubing park lodge.

For more information about Snow Trails’ hours, tickets and passes, visit www.snowtrails.com.

Juliana Colant is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.