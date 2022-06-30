Letter: The 18th edition of the New Albany Walking Classic brings mass of walkers

Michael D. Price Fairfield Photography, LLC FP4_3825

Welcome to the 18th edition of the New Albany Walking Classic. It’s always inspiring to see the mass of walkers at the starting line ready to walk for health and/or competition. This year is extra special as we are reintroducing the half marathon. We couldn’t resist the many requests to provide the opportunity to meet the challenge of conquering 13.1 miles. For many years, the half marathon distance has been regarded as a special challenge for the running community and, as we have discovered, this is not unique to runners only, but also to those athletes who are walkers.

In 2005, the inaugural Walking Classic was created to not only provide walkers with the opportunity to participate in a race, but to do so on the same scale as any other race, whether a 5K or full marathon. That is, participants could walk for the health benefits that physical activity provides and for the challenge of competing for awards or setting a personal record for achieving a certain finishing time.

Eighteen years later, much has changed since that first race. The Walk is no longer just a Walk. The Walking Classic was a defining moment in the wellness movement, not only for New Albany but well beyond its boundaries. Because of the Walk, countless lives have been impacted via leading a more active lifestyle. For many, walking for a workout has achieved a status commensurate with running. Walking is no longer seen as the stepchild of running. Walking clubs have emerged throughout central Ohio and beyond. Many traditional running events, such as the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon, now have separate running and walking divisions with their own age groups and overall awards. Local specialty running stores now cater to and implement marketing initiatives to attract walkers.

The Walking Classic has become the impetus for the creation of one of the most innovative wellness models in the country, Healthy New Albany (HNA). HNA emerged as a health-related extension of the movement to promote well-being. It is safe to say that without the Walking Classic, HNA would not exist. Who could’ve ever imagined that the walk would lead to the City of New Albany committing to constructing a 54,000-square-foot physical facility that attracted The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital to team with HNA to provide a host of programs and activities that have not only improved but saved lives?

HNA programming provides opportunities to enrich lives through nutrition and cooking classes in the M/I Homes Demonstration Kitchen, a School of Yoga, an innovative approach to offering cancer survivors opportunities to thrive, nature programs that promote appreciation of the environment, a food pantry that serves countless numbers of individuals and families and activities for children that help build a foundation for lifetime health. Those are just a few of the hundreds of activities taking place. And that’s not to mention the many health-promoting programs offered separately and together with HNA’s partners in the Heit Center, The Ohio State University Medical Center Health and Fitness Center, and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The journey continues throughout the year as lives are impacted on a daily basis. By taking one step at a time, HNA is changing lives.

Phil Heit

18th Annual New Albany Walking Classic

What: 10K or half marathon

When: Sept. 11, 8 a.m.

Where: 200 Market St., New Albany, or virtual

www.newalbanywalkingclassic.com

The New Albany Walking Classic is the event that built the foundation for what is now Healthy New Albany. Understanding the power of upstream prevention and the value of community health and well-being, we strive each day to build on this legacy while adapting and evolving to provide more creative and meaningful programming for our community.

My goal since becoming the executive director of HNA in 2020 has been to build upon this organization’s great legacy with a renewed vision. With a spirit of service and a focus on prevention, we are here to provide programs, services and resources to help people become the best and healthiest version of themselves.

Over the last two years, with a reinvigorated focus on health and well-being, our program offerings have tripled. Among the more than 250 wellness programs HNA organizes each year, our services include:

Food Pantry

Farmers Market

Community Garden

Nature programs

Mental health initiatives

Integrative wellness

Nourish Cooking Classes

Senior Connections

Wellness retreats

Health fairs and education

I Am Thriving cancer survivor program

HNA represents and embodies the true spirit of healthful living and we wish this for each and every member of our community.

Let’s walk together towards wellness! We look forward to seeing you at the Walking Classic on Sept. 11.

Yours in Health,

Angela Douglas