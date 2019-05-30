Why it’s important to understand the urinary system

In the 2019 issues of CityScene Magazine, you’ve read about complex neurons and heart-healthy tips. Now it’s time to cover a less glamorous bodily function – the urinary system.

“It’s one of the systems you take for granted until it doesn’t work, and then all of a sudden it’s urgent,” says Dr. Greg Lowe, laughing. Lowe is a Columbus-based urologist for OhioHealth.

The urinary system removes waste from blood by filtering it through the kidneys, then sending it down thin tubes called ureters, where it rests in the bladder and exits through the urethra. But that's just the beginning.

From fun facts to life hacks, here is the next bodily system guide.

Infections and Diseases

Males and females have very similar urinary systems but, when it comes to infections and disease, biological sex can play a large factor.

Urinary tract infections: According to the Urology Care Foundation, 10 in 25 women and three in 25 men will have symptoms of at least one UTI during their lifetime. Lowe suggests cranberry juice, proper hygiene and not putting off urination to help prevent UTIs.

Bladder cancer: Men have a one in 27 chance of getting bladder cancer, while women have a one in 89 chance. Bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer in men.

Kidney Tidbits

Have you ever wondered why we have two kidneys?

“The process that ultimately leads to the kidneys, similar to that of the testicles and ovaries, tends to be symmetric across the body,” Lowe says. “From a standpoint of function, if you were to have one start to fail or trauma of one, you essentially have a built-in backup.”

In an article by the University Kidney Research Organization, about one in 1,000 individuals are actually born with just one kidney. There is limited data on why this occurs, but it does increase the risk of hypertension, proteinuria (protein in urine) and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (scarring in the kidneys).

“Every time the heart pumps, the kidneys get - and filter - about 20 percent of that blood.” – Dr. Greg Lowe.

H2O Helps Flow

When it comes to maintaining the urinary system, drinking water or having a low-sodium diet can decrease the risk of kidney stones and help the system flow more efficiently.

In a survey by DripDrop ORS Dehydration Relief, up to 75 percent of Americans are chronically dehydrated. Americans drink about eight servings of hydrating beverages per day, but it’s usually caffeinated drinks – beverages Lowe describes as diuretic or water-losing, thus providing little to no benefit.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the amount of water you consume daily depends on health status, activity level and where you live. A good rule of thumb: about 15.5 cups of fluid per day for men and 11.5 cups for women.

Hate water? Lowe recommends water flavoring packets or low-calorie Gatorade.

Interesting Fact: Lowe also references that people are sometimes born with their kidneys fused together and don’t realize it until they get a CT scan. The organs still work, and doctors rarely attempt to separate them due to potential complications.

Keep the Heart Pumping

With each heartbeat, the kidneys filter around 20 percent of the blood, Lowe says. Through heart-pumping cardio, blood vessels can improve or reroute to avoid narrow vessels, thus increasing overall blood flow. And because the kidneys determine the amount of fluid we hold, if they’re not getting enough blood, they will hold extra fluid we don’t need, Lowe says.

Excess liquid can lead to conditions including heart strains or swollen limbs.

And the effects of not exercising are similar to those of smoking.

“Smoking does narrow those blood vessels and changes the blood flow. And it greatly increases the risk of bladder cancer,” Lowe says. “Even when patients haven’t smoked for long periods of time, their risk is higher.”

Advancements

Urology was one of the first fields to test 3D-printed organs. According to a 2018 article by 3D Printing Industry, a 3D bioprinted bladder is successfully working for one patient, Luke Massella. Since then, Massella has not required additional surgeries.

According to Lowe, who focuses on sexual medicine and male infertility, when children are treated for cancer it can damage their reproductive system. For prepubescent boys who have cancer, scientists are working to find ways to help regrow their sperm so they have the option to one day reproduce.

In a 2007 report by the University of Rochester Medical Center, scientists found that “a molecular receptor or protein that is much more active in men than women” may be why men are more prone to bladder cancer. New treatments and medicines are underway.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.