Cleaning up your fridge (and diet) for the New Year

Starting your healthy New Year’s resolution can be daunting. Where do you even begin? We’ll tell you exactly where: the fridge.

Crack that baby open, grab some anti-bacterial wipes and a big trash bag, because things are about to get sticky. It’s pre-spring cleaning season, fridge edition.

Things to Trash

First things first. Clear out anything you don’t need. Look through your condiments, the ones you’ve collected over the years. Do you really use that hot and spicy mustard? What’s the expiration date on your soy sauce? No one needs that much ranch dressing.

Throw out any soggy greens, curling at the stems. Once kale, spinach and lettuce spoil, most nutrients are lost and bacteria can start to grow. Pro tip: Stop buying vegetables because you think that’s what you’re supposed to eat, even if you hate them. Find a vegetable you actually enjoy; that way, you won’t be wasting food.

A Guide to Chilling and Freezing

In order to incorporate healthy food choices into your life, you have to create a space where that food will actually survive.

Fridge doors are the warmest part of the storage space, and should therefore be reserved for foods that won’t spoil easily. That’s why people store their condiments and juices there. Don’t keep your milk and eggs in this spot.

The lower shelves are the coldest spot, and that’s where you should keep raw meat, eggs and seafood. This also keeps raw meat from dripping bacteria down onto your other food items. Conversely, the upper shelves have the most consistent temperature, though not the coldest. You should keep foods that don’t need to be cooked here, such as hummus, breads and berries.

× Expand Photo courtesy of NatureFresh Farms

Those drawers that you throw the most random food into, they actually serve a purpose, believe it or not. Store your fruits and vegetables here to best preserve them. But keep certain produce separate; most fruit produces a certain chemical that can accidentally speed up the ripening process of vegetables, too.

And last but not least: the freezer. Some people don’t know that you can store bread here, allowing for a longer life span. Another strange addition to this part of the fridge is peeled, overripe bananas, which can be used for smoothies later on. If you purchase nuts in bulk (thank you, Costco!) store them in the freezer to preserve the healthy oils. You can also preserve herbs by mixing any bunches, such as cilantro or dill, with olive oil and pouring the mixture into ice cube trays. Later, you can toss the cube into any pot of soup or sauce and enjoy.

Try These Now!

Most people looking to alter their diet in the new year tend to focus on cutting our or restricting foods. But it’s more important to add more nutrients into your new meal plans. Among the foods you should try to incorporate into your plate are:

Kale

It’s no secret that you’re supposed to eat your greens, but kale is the powerhouse of all the leafy choices. The vegetable is full of vitamins, minerals and fiber; one cup of cooked kale has 50 percent of the recommended vitamin C intake to boost the immune system.

Almonds

This tiny nut packs a punch of monounsaturated fat, which increases good cholesterol and lowers bad cholesterol. Plus, a serving contains six grams of plant-based protein.

Kimchi

Kimchi is very similar to sauerkraut and is fermented, making it excellent for good gut bacteria. Its probiotics help with bloating, reduces inflammation and are even linked to improved memory.

Mackerel

The omega-3 fatty acids in this oily fish have heart-boosting benefits, reducing risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney disease, hypothyroidism and more.

Chia Seeds

Although tiny, chia seeds are full of essential nutrients. Rich in antioxidants, these seeds provide fiber, iron and calcium. Studies show incorporating them into your diet can help protect against heart attacks and strokes.

Kelp

It’s not just for the fish! This marine plant can be eaten raw, cooked, powdered or even in supplements. Because it’s found at the bottom of the ocean, it absorbs tons of nutrients from marine life such as iron, zinc and magnesium. Kelp even has more calcium than kale and collard greens.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.