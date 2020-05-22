How colors can impact your mental health

THE COVID-19 QUARANTINE has kept us indoors quite a bit more than usual. During this time of social distancing, you may find yourself with nothing better to do than stare at the walls, watching the paint peel. But did you ever consider how the color of that paint could affect your mental health?

Perceptions of colors can be subjective based on culture. For example, Western countries view

white as indicative of purity and innocence, while Eastern countries see white as a symbol of mourning. Many ancient cultures practiced chromotherapy, using colors to heal. This holistic treatment included using red to stimulate the body and mind in order to increase circulation, orange to heal lungs and increase energy levels, blue to soothe illness and treat pain, and yellow to stimulate nerves. Though most modern psychologists view this ancient color therapy with skepticism, experts have conducted studies proving that color can impact people in some surprising ways.

One study developed by the Keihin Electric Express Railway Co. in Nara, Japan set up blue streetlights in a popular area of the city and found that the number of crimes decreased by about nine percent in blue-lit neighborhoods.Another study, conducted by the University of Rochester, discovered that red causes people to react with speed and force, which proved useful in athletic activities.In your home, the colors you surround yourself with can affect your mood, men- tal health, behavior and appetite. While more studies need to be done to prove anything conclusive, the colors below have been known to project certain emotions.

● Red

Red is known for stimulating con-versation, which is why it’s often used in accent pieces for family or dining rooms. However, using too much red in thebedroom can raise blood pressure and disrupt sleep.

● Green

Green is known for alleviating stress,increasing concentration and creating a sense of safety. Research suggests it’s one of the best colors to be surrounded with for prolonged periods of time. The color has been shown to increase creativity and boost moods.

● Blue

This color is known to be soothing andcan stimulate clear thought and a calm mind. Dark blue aids concentration.

● Yellow

It seems like yellow would be associatedwith joy and happiness, and it is, in small amounts. But color psychologists have found it can have the opposite effect when people are exposed to it in large amounts.

Art Therapy

Art therapy is defined as drawing, painting or coloring to help express artistically and examine

psychological and emotional mindsets. Art therapists decode nonverbal cues and metaphors found through their clients’ art, particularly in the colors used.

This form of therapy has been shown to help improve self-esteem, manage addiction, relieve stress and improve symptoms of depression and anxiety. The American Art Therapy Association identifies many different forms of art therapy.

For example, there is atherapeutic difference between using watercolor paint and colored pencils. If you feel your stress is pent-up, trapped and strained, using difficult-to-control watercolor paint may help you break free emotionally. If your emotions are more scattered, using colored pencils may allow you to have more control.While art therapy can be done on your own without help, you can also receive guidance through organizations such as Painted Path Art Therapy. Services range from individual one-on- one art therapy to workshops designed for groups.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.