What makes a sandwich a sandwich? You may think the answer is obvious, but in truth, there is a wide range of possible answers.

Is it just a lunch thing? Many would argue it isn’t, since a huge array of breakfast sandwiches have been created over the years.

Does it always have to contain meat and cheese? That would cut out countless options of delicious vegetarian and vegan sandwiches, let alone classics like peanut butter and jelly.

Aren’t all sandwiches served cold? While some are, there are many that are made to be served piping hot and are enjoyed best that way.

No matter what is or isn’t a sandwich, per se, there are certainly plenty of impressive options of all types throughout central Ohio. Whether you’re looking for a classic gooey cheesesteak or a Peruvian fried pork shoulder sandwich, Columbus has you covered.

Columbus Foodies, a social media group with over 44,000 members, responded to a poll about the best sandwiches and where to get them in Columbus with some memorable suggestions.

The Classics

Cheesesteak:

Of all the sandwiches mentioned, cheesesteaks were by far the most popular. With its iconic shaved steak, piping hot cheese and crisp fresh bun, what’s not to love?

One of the most popular cheesesteak locales in Columbus is a small shop across the street from Nationwide Arena on the corner of West Nationwide Boulevard and North Ludlow Street.

Chef and owner Stephan Madias opened Wario’s Beef and Pork in October 2020. Despite its neophyte status, Wario’s has already secured its spot as a Columbus staple.

The Steak, Wario’s take on the cheesesteak, has 8 ounces of shaved ribeye meat, served on a specially made semolina seeded roll with grilled onions and a signature house cheese sauce. If you’re feeling extra cheesy, ask for the Steak to be made “Wario’s Way,” and you’ll get some provolone and white American cheese added to the mix.

Chicken Sandwich:

Looking for a good chicken sandwich that really lets the chicken be the star of the show? Look no further than Just Chicken.

Located on the corner of Oak Street and Kelton Avenue, right behind Franklin Park Conservatory, Just Chicken bills itself as “all about having fun in the kitchen.”

Its seven-item menu may be short on options, but it’s long on the important part: juicy, crispy chicken that keeps people coming back for more.

The Just Chicken Sandwich features chicken tenders on a toasted focaccia bun, topped with house signature Just Sauce and pickles.

The companyis expanding, with plans to add a new location off Central College Road in New Albany.

Italian Sub:

Sometimes, you just have a craving for a good Italian sub. The kind with fresh deli meats topped with crisp veggies and doused in vinegar and oil.

The India Oak Bar and Grill, according to Columbus Foodies, is the perfect place to satisfy this craving.

On Indianola Avenue in Clintonville, India Oak has burgers, pitas and even hot dogs, but its Italian sub is a surprising standout.

The sandwich features a fulfilling stack of hot ham and hard salami with provolone cheese. On top of that, India Oak adds a mound of veggies including lettuce, onion, tomato and banana peppers, with a hearty serving of Italian dressing to top it all off.

Gyro:

For a traditional gyro with shaved lamb meat served on pita bread that is packed full of veggies, be sure to check out this family-run restaurant in Whitehall.

Just north of John Bishop Park, King Gyros has been serving up authentic Greek dishes – such as spanakopita, dolmades (stuffed grape leaves) and homemade baklava – since it opened in 1991.

Owner Yianni Chalkias took over the restaurant in 1992 when his parents retired and led the business through many changes, including a complete renovation in 2011-2012.

While the King offers many options the King, its traditional gyros are a highlight, with a range of meat and topping options. Every traditional gyro is served with shredded lettuce, diced onion, diced tomato and King’s famous gyro sauce.

Cuban (El Cubano):

Another kind of authentic cultural cuisine can be found on Sawmill Road (not Sawmill Parkway!) in Powell, as well as at North Market Bridge Park.

Pablo's Havana Cafe serves a variety of appetizers, sandwiches and other Cuban dishes such as chicharrones, empanadas, palomilla and ropa vieja. Every item is made from recipes that have been passed down for five generations.

With its tried-and-true traditional creations, it’s not hard to see why its El Cubano is highly regarded.

The sandwich starts with authentic white Cuban bread that is topped with roasted pork and sweet honey ham. Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard are added to give that familiar tang and bite to the sandwich, which is finished off by being pressed into a panini.

A little outside the loaf: A twist on the classics

Cheesesteak:

A popular stop for many craving a classic Philly-style cheesesteak, Marlow’s Steaksnever disappoints.

Located on the corner of North High Street and Town Street in the heart of Gahanna, Marlow’s aims to “bring the taste of Philly” to central Ohio.

While it offers countless ways to customize orders, there is one sandwich that can’t be found anywhere else.

The Parkside Salmon Cheesesteak is Marlow’s take on the Philly classic, but with grilled salmon. It’s served with sauteed mushrooms, onions, hot peppers and your choice of cheese.

Be warned though, this fishy sub is only offered on select days, so be sure to check out Marlow’s social media pages before you visit.

Chicken Sandwich:

For a fun twist on the traditional chicken sandwich, Joya’s has you covered.

Located in Old Worthington, this Bengali-American style café offers a fusion of tastes, including a wide variety of coffees and teas alongside some amazing sandwiches.

The Crispy Chicken Manchurian Sandwich is Joya’s take on a traditional chicken sandwich. With chicken that is brined in chai, fried twice and smothered with a Manchurian glaze, this mouthwatering sandwich is topped off with a tangy slaw, pickles and a chili aioli.

Italian Sub:

The Short North is the furthest north you’ll have to look for a quirky take on the Italian sub.

Situated on North Pearl Street, just east of High Street and tucked behind Strand Cafe, Icarus Sandwich Shop is always serving up unique and delicious foods.

While it has some one-of-a-kind dishes – which may be featured in another section – its Italian-ish sandwich is one to take note of.

The soppressata salami and buffalo mozzarella pair nicely with the house pesto and sun-dried tomatoes, all coming together on homemade sesame seed focaccia bread.

Gyro:

While this Chicago-style eatery serves traditional Italian beef sandwiches, gyros and hot dogs, there are a few hidden gems on Loops’ menu that may surprise you.

On the corner of Northwest Boulevard and King Avenue, just north of Grandview Heights, Loops is known to many in and outside of Columbus after being featured twice on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

For those looking for a smaller, hand-held version of a gyro, Loops offers gyro rolls. Made with gyro meat, gooey cheese and a signature blend of spices, this unique treat is hand-rolled and deep-fried for extra crispiness.

This deep-fried delight can be enjoyed in a variety of ways, most notably a spicy version served with “hotziki” and a buffalo version with buttermilk ranch.

Cuban:

Although a bagel joint may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a Cuban sandwich, a restaurant in the Short North may surprise you.

On North Pearl Street behind Piece of Cake, the Lox Bagel Shop is known for its hand-rolled, boiled and baked bagels and bagel sandwiches. The popular baked goods are a cross between a New York and Montreal styles, since each bagel is boiled and fired in a live fire oven.

Even though it offers a variety of bagels and seven different types of cream cheese, the Lox’s sandwich options will really make your mouth water.

The Cuban includes roast pork, house-made ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and sauce to top it off. With four bagel flavors – everything, plain, sea salt and herb, and sesame – there are many ways to customize not just the Cuban, but almost any offering there.

Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group.