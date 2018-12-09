Westerville Symphony: Sounds of the Season

The Westerville Symphony at Otterbein University presents its annual holiday favorite: The Sounds of the Season concert.

The program includes the annual favorite of Leroy Anderson’s "Sleigh Ride" and the beautiful "Prelude" from Engelbert Humperdinck’s opera "Hansel and Gretel." The orchestra will also play Irving Berlin’s iconic "White Christmas", Mel Torme’s "The Christmas Song" and a gorgeous setting of Franz Gruber’s "Silent Night."

Favorite annual movies and shows are featured in the selections of "Christmas on Broadway", "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and the Concert Suite from the Polar Express. In addition is the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s rendition of the "Nutcracker" in their "Mad Russian’s Christmas."

Since the concert is at 5 pm, patrons can walk and enjoy a holiday dinner at one of the many wonderful restaurants in beautiful Uptown Westerville before or after the performance.

Tickets are available on-line at westervillesymphony.org and can also be purchased at the door.

$25.00: Adults

$20.00: Seniors/Youth

Free: Kids under 12 and faculty/staff/students at Otterbein University