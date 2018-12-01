Nationwide Children’s Hospital Hosts Annual Holiday Toy Drive

Each year during the holidays, Nationwide Children’s receives numerous phone calls and emails from the community asking about donating toys to patients. A gift of toys, games or activity supplies can make a big difference to children and families spending time in the hospital, especially during the holidays. While donations of food or clothing cannot be accepted, the following items are ideal:

• Infant & Toddler toys – Especially those that are musical and/or light-up (all plastic please)

• Teethers/Rattles

• Musical soothers (plastic without cloth parts)

• Lego sets (small and medium sizes)

• UNO Card Games

• Little Tike & Fisher Price action structures and parts, people, cars, animals & trains

• DVD’s, including Disney, Pixar, Teen appropriate movies – PG-13, no R please

• Art supplies (24-pack crayons, markers, color pencils, scissors), coloring books, craft kits

• Play-Doh and Play-Doh kits

• Amazon gift cards

All donated items should not be wrapped. Because of concerns regarding infection control and allergies, the hospital cannot accept used toys or used stuffed animals, including toys or stuffed animals that have never been played with, but have been in a home as part of a collection. Additionally, because of privacy laws, there will not be an opportunity to personally distribute items to patients and families. For more information on the appropriate types of toys and gifts Nationwide Children’s can accept, please click on the following link:

http://www.nationwidechildrens.org/holiday-toy-drive