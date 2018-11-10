Join Kalamata’s Kitchen for a Family Food Adventure at Columbus’ North Market!

Bring your family and sense of adventure to the North Market for an exclusive food adventure with author of Kalamata’s Kitchen, Sarah Thomas. A magical place where culture and culinary wonders come to life, Kalamata’s Kitchen is a series of books, experiences, and products that will entice your family to embrace different foods, flavors, and traditions.

Join us as Kalamata’s Kitchen takes over the North Market to offer a VIP experience for kids to try new foods from select vendors including, Dos Hermanos, Firdous Express, Pistacia Vera, Pastaria and more! Look for our “Official Taste Bud” team members in branded t-shirts at the main entrance of the North Market who can direct you to our booth between Omega and Destination Donuts, at the Southwest entrance on Park Street. At our booth, kids can meet author, Sarah Thomas and pick up their ‘food passports’ as they go on a fun food adventure throughout the North market.

Please join us at the North Market to take part in the fun activities we have planned such as:

• Complimentary food samples for children from various vendors throughout the market

• Giveaways, including Official Taste Bud Membership Cards, stickers, and more

• Step inside Kalamata’s Kitchen for a fun photo opportunity

• A Food Adventure shop with Kalamata’s Kitchen books available for purchase

To learn more, please visit www.kalamatasKitchen.com and follow along on Instagram @KalamatasKitchen.