Columbus Creative Industry Mixer 9 presented by Heyman Talent Agency

Bringing CCIM (Columbus Creative Industry Mixer) back to its roots, where the founder Matthew Roharik created a space for all Central Ohio creatives to get together and network and meet other creatives, Thomas McClure (Fashion Week Columbus Founder) & Gerardo Encinas (Fashion Designer and Event Planner) are heading the 9th Annual event set to take place at 400 West Rich (home to many Columbus Creative Businesses). If you're a Columbus Creative, then this is FOR YOU! This will be the largest gathering of creatives the city has seen! PARTNERS INCLUDE: Heyman Talent Agency - www.HeymanTalent.com Fashion Week Columbus - www.FashionWeekColumbus.org B3 Events Management & Design -

https://www.b3event.com/ JAHKAS! Creative Studio -

https://www.facebook.com/JahkasColumbus AboutThe Columbus Creative Industry Mixer is Central Ohio’s largest creative social event, bringing together the who’s-who of the creative arena on one highly anticipated night. The event has shaped the creative networking landscape and continues to set the standard of combining art and entertainment. The CCIM is renown for elaborately staged, and propped photobooths that bring everyone together.The CCIM has become the not to be missed happening. Attendees will be brushing shoulders with the industry’s top art directors, designers, artists, TV personalites, stylists, models, photographers, actors, musicians, talent agents and print, film, music and television producers.MissionTo unite creative people from all creative backgrounds and disciplines with the people that hire talent while increasing local brand awareness and loyalty. The event was branded the Columbus Creative Industry Mixer to give a sense of ownership to the artists of the city. Striving to raise awareness that the talent in Columbus, Ohio is equal to any city on the coast!