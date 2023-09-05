Various tutoring styles can impact a child’s education

New formats of private and in-school tutoring alternatives have emerged as popular choices, and each option comes with its own benefits.

Private tutoring

Private tutoring has seen significant growth in the past decade, and the option to hire trained professionals to further academic development is often enticing.

Private tutors make scheduled trips to your residence for personalized one-on-one sessions with your kid. Along with helping students grasp their materials, good tutors can form an important bond with your child that gets them excited to learn and confident in their growth.

These tutors can also be hired for a variety of specific purposes including test preparation, homework help, supplemental learning and helping students catch up.

In-school tutoring

In-school and in-class tutoring is another option offered by school systems. These programs vary depending on the school, but tend to involve teachers hosting additional sessions outside of the regular school day, tutors working with students inside the classroom or students helping their peers.

These options share several benefits, including that lessons tend to be more connected with your child’s classroom material and a lower cost, as they are often provided by the school for free.

Peer and teacher mentorship can also be beneficial. They may have shared experiences with the students, allowing them to connect more and help your child navigate these obstacles.

Friends and family

Whether you turn to a close friend, a family member or the teenager down the road, there are still benefits to recruiting those close to you who have led this method to stand the tests of time.

Being tutored by a friend or family member can be especially impactful if you choose someone your child is familiar and comfortable with, as it can help ease anxiety and allow them to focus better on the material.

It may also be the least expensive and most convenient option, as some friends or family members may charge less for their time than a professional, or even offer to help for free.

Pros and Cons of Online Tutoring

Pros:

Available at any time and any place

Can be used for last-minute sessions

Can replay recorded lessons

Larger selection of tutors (in both subjects and rates)

Can offer refuge for those with social anxieties

Cons:

May not work well for some subjects

Potential for fraudulent services

Must procure own devices

Limits formats of instruction and connectivity